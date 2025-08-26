



The last recorded kill by an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG fighter jet was of a US-made F-16 aircraft. This significant event took place during a dogfight on February 27, 2019, following India's Balakot airstrike against a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror facility deep inside Pakistan.





Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamanan was the pilot who achieved this feat while flying a MiG-21 Bison, a fighter jet that has served the IAF for nearly six decades and has been instrumental in multiple conflicts, including the 1971 war.





Despite the MiG-21 being an older generation aircraft, it demonstrated the ability to shoot down newer and more advanced aircraft, including the technologically superior F-16s deployed by Pakistan.





During the aerial engagement, Wing Commander Abhinandan engaged in a close dogfight with the Pakistani F-16 and successfully shot it down using an R-73 air-to-air missile, which is a short-range missile guided by a helmet-mounted sight.





This combat event showcased the MiG-21's capabilities and the pilot's skill, since the F-16 is known for its superior speed, maneuverability, radar, and systems. The IAF provided irrefutable evidence of the kill through electronic signatures, radar images from AWACS, and wreckage of an AMRAAM missile used by the F-16, which further debunked Pakistan's denial of F-16 involvement in the aerial battle.





This kill is notable because it marked the MiG-21's last recorded victory and highlighted its historical significance of shooting down aircraft across various generations, including the F-104s during the 1971 war.





As the IAF is in the process of phasing out the MiG-21 fleet by September 2025, with the induction of more modern aircraft like the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A, the legacy of the MiG-21 remains remarkable for having adapted through decades and having been involved in critical aerial engagements, demonstrated by the combat against the US-made F-16. This event underscores the enduring value of the MiG-21 despite its age and the evolving technology in air combat.





Based On ANI Report







