



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has secured a significant order valued at approximately ₹45.32 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of Signal & Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems, which are crucial components for India's air defence infrastructure.





The contract, classified as a domestic arms-length transaction, falls under the air defence applications domain and is scheduled for execution within a period of 29 months or earlier.





This order reflects the evolving Indian defence sector's increasing emphasis on indigenous technology and the integration of advanced electronics. The awarded systems will enhance situational awareness, facilitate rapid threat detection, and enable real-time decision support—capabilities that are pivotal for effective air defence in modern, complex scenarios.





The Signal & Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems provided by Paras Defence will integrate data from various sensors, empowering decision-makers with comprehensive and actionable information to safeguard national airspace.





The acquisition of this order further strengthens Paras Defence's market position as a provider of sophisticated, indigenous defence solutions. Notably, the company's growing contract portfolio underscores its reputation for advanced defence electronics, optics, and engineering, reflecting the government’s strategic push for self-reliant defence manufacturing.





This momentum comes amid record levels of domestic defence production, which reached ₹1.50 trillion in FY25, and a marked increase in private sector participation—highlighting the broader policy drive for domestic capability and innovation in military technology.





Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence, emphasized that this order demonstrates the company's technological prowess and continued collaboration with BEL to reinforce India’s air defence architecture. The company remains focused on leveraging such opportunities to support India’s strategic and security objectives, while also building partnerships to bolster its expertise in both defence and space technology sectors.





The announcement of this order coincided with Paras Defence’s mixed financial results for Q1 FY26—reporting flat net profit at ₹15 crore, revenue growth of 11.5% (to ₹93.2 crore), but a decline in EBITDA margins to 23.6%.





Additionally, the company has taken strategic steps, such as its recent partnership with Germany’s High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH, to further its capabilities in sophisticated defence and aerospace projects.





This ₹45.32 crore contract from BEL is a testament to Paras Defence’s deepening role in India’s drive for technologically advanced, indigenous air defence systems, and underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





