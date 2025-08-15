



Astrophel Aerospace forged a significant alliance with IN-SPACe, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, operating under the Department of Space, to advance reusable rocket technologies and propulsion system testing.





Through this newly inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Astrophel secures access to several of ISRO’s premier facilities, empowering it to conduct critical technical reviews, comprehensive system-level testing, and stringent qualification activities for its innovative semi-cryogenic propulsion systems.





This framework represents a pivotal step as it not only offers Astrophel tangible infrastructural and technical support but also paves the way for direct collaboration with leading ISRO experts. The Joint Project Implementation Plan (JPIP) framework, as outlined in the MoU, facilitates project-specific technical assistance, encompassing everything from intricate design validation to hands-on support for rigorous testing campaigns—essential for accelerating the development cycle and de-risking novel aerospace technologies.





The signing ceremony, presided over by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, and Dr. Prafulla Kumar Jain, Director of Programme Management & Authorisation, underscores the strategic importance placed on fostering robust industry-government partnerships in the Indian space ecosystem.





Suyash Bafna, Co-founder and CEO of Astrophel Aerospace, emphasised that this partnership signifies a crucial leap towards the company’s ambition of delivering flexible and cost-efficient launch solutions tailored for Indian and global customers. Astrophel, through its interaction with IN-SPACe and ISRO, is poised to strengthen its technical foundation, accelerate validation workflows, and potentially set new benchmarks in rapid, repeatable access to space.





Adding further dimension, Cofounder Immanuel Louis mentioned that Astrophel’s propulsion platform goes beyond reusability. The company is focused on indigenising and enhancing India’s entire space supply chain, targeting the local production of advanced cryogenic valves, critical subsystems, missile-grade guidance/control systems, and avionics.





This holistic approach aims not just to support Astrophel’s own rocket families but to offer dual-use components that cater to demanding sectors such as clean energy and industrial gas management—broadening the impact of space R&D on India’s high-tech economy.





Financially, the MoU builds on recent funding momentum for Astrophel Aerospace. The company has raised ₹6.84 crore specifically for developing a reusable launch hopper—a core demonstration platform for its flagship launch vehicle program.





Supplementing this, an additional US$5 million has been secured to deepen investment into reusable rocket engine technology and to scale up commercial production of cryogenic valves and other high-performance components. This capital infusion supports accelerated hiring, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and bolstered R&D.





Technologically, Astrophel stands out as one of the few Indian private space ventures to have independently developed and hot-tested a semi-cryogenic rocket engine, notably achieving this without external capital at a record-low development cost of ₹6 lakh.





The test, conducted on August 15, 2023, validates the company’s lean approach to propulsion development and positions it at the forefront of cost-disruptive innovation in India’s space sector. In terms of forward milestones, Astrophel is preparing for its first suborbital launch, leveraging the ISRO partnership for iterative system enhancement.





The company’s ultimate target is to deliver a fully functional, reusable hopper prototype within a two to three-year horizon—an ambitious objective expected to reshape India’s launch vehicle market by offering affordable, rapid-turnaround space access powered by indigenous technology.





This MoU catalyses a new era for Astrophel Aerospace, bolstering both its technical depth and market credibility.





By integrating into the governmental and regulatory space framework laid out by IN-SPACe and ISRO, Astrophel is well-positioned to commercialise next-generation propulsion systems, reinforce India’s space component manufacturing capabilities, and drive cross-sectoral R&D applications—ultimately amplifying India’s strategic and economic standing in the global space industry.





