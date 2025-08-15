



India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking nearly eight decades since its liberation from British colonial rule in 1947.





The day witnessed enthusiastic greetings extended both domestically and internationally, reflecting India’s stature and the strong global connections nurtured over the years.





The United States Embassy in India joined the celebrations by sharing warm greetings on social media. Their message highlighted the shared values of democracy, peace, and prosperity between India and the United States, emphasising a commitment to further strengthening the US-India partnership. The Embassy underscored this by writing on X, “Happy Independence Day, India!





The United States joins India in celebrating this important occasion, honouring our shared achievements in advancing global peace and prosperity.





We look forward to strengthening the #USIndia partnership in the years ahead.” Such gestures from major international partners reinforced the sense of India’s growing prominence on the world stage.





Indian missions around the world echoed this spirit. In Tokyo, the Embassy of India hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony, where Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the tricolour and read an address to the nation on behalf of the President of India.





Celebrations included visuals and messages that united the Indian diaspora, demonstrating their pride in their heritage and forging bonds across continents. Similar events took place globally, as Indian embassies organized flag-hoisting rituals, cultural events, and patriotic gatherings.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the day by urging citizens to channel their efforts toward building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). His message on X read, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!”





This year’s celebrations were marked by the theme “Naya Bharat,” symbolising the government’s vision to achieve developed nation status by 2047. The festivities also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, with special arrangements and visual elements dedicated to the mission at Gyanpath and beyond.





A unique aspect of the 2025 Independence Day celebrations was the inclusion of approximately 5,000 special guests at the Red Fort.





This diverse group consisted of Special Olympics 2025 athletes, winners of international sports events, Khelo India Para Games gold medallists, and highly performing farmers supported under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, highlighting the nation's commitment to inclusivity and the recognition of achievements across society.





Throughout India, patriotic fervour soared with the organisation of band performances by teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Assam Rifles.





These bands performed simultaneously at more than 140 prominent locations, infusing the evening with music and national pride.





From official messages by the US Embassy and Indian missions to large-scale domestic celebrations and diaspora engagement, India’s 79th Independence Day was commemorated with unity, pride, and a forward-looking commitment to development and global collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







