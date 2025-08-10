



Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, as a calibrated, high-intensity military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists.





The Indian government authorised strikes with clear political will and without operational restrictions on the armed forces, leading to a rapid and effective campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





According to Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, within less than four days, the operation achieved significant results: the Indian Air Force destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft, which was likely either an ELINT (electronic intelligence) or an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) aircraft, making it the largest surface-to-air kill recorded at a range of about 300 kilometres.





The strikes were highly precise, with key Pakistani airfields and command centres targeted. Notably, the Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, which housed F-16 hangars, was hit, damaging the facility and likely some aircraft under maintenance.





Indian forces also destroyed command and control centres at Murid and Chaklala, and at least six radar installations, as well as inflicting confirmed damage on an AEW&C hangar and additional F-16s. The airfield at Sargodha, long seen as a strategic goal by the IAF, was also struck.





Bahawalpur, the known headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, was precisely hit with minimal collateral damage, confirmed by before-and-after satellite imagery and local media reporting.





Indian operations were underpinned by the recently inducted S-400 air defence system, which Air Chief Marshal Singh credited as a "game-changer."





This system was instrumental in keeping Pakistani aircraft at bay, particularly preventing the use of long-range glide bombs that could have threatened Indian targets. The S-400's effectiveness contributed to the high number of Pakistani aerial losses and protected Indian installations from further escalation.





The scale and rapidity of the damage left Pakistan seeking de-escalation. Air Chief Marshal Singh recounted that within 80 to 90 hours, the destruction inflicted made it clear to Pakistan's leadership that further conflict would come at an even higher cost.





Pakistan reportedly sent a message via its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), and this diplomatic window led to a ceasefire, with both sides agreeing to talks. Singh noted the importance of taking advantage of such opportunities to avoid protracted war, despite internal calls for more aggression (“Aur maarna tha”), emphasising that national leadership made the right decision to pause operations after objectives were secured.





The Indian approach was characterised by tight civil-military coordination, with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and National Security Advisor (NSA) playing central roles in synchronising the efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Rules of engagement were unambiguous: Indian retaliation would be specific to Pakistani military installations if Indian military sites were attacked. Flexibility was maintained to adapt escalation levels and keep operations mature and focused, demonstrating strategic restraint and alignment between political and military leadership.





Comparison with prior operations, such as Balakot in 2019, highlighted improved intelligence and post-strike assessment; this time, India was able to provide both satellite and internal imagery to document results, dispelling doubts or misinformation regarding the success of its actions against terrorist targets in Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor showcased India's enhanced military capabilities, including integrated air defence (with the S-400), precision strike capacity, and inter-agency coordination, resulting in rapid achievement of objectives, significant enemy losses (including the largest-ever recorded long-range surface-to-air aircraft kill by India), and a ceasefire that both minimised collateral damage and demonstrated calibrated political-military decision-making.





Based On ET News Report







