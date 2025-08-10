



During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) accomplished a landmark feat by downing a high-value Pakistani aircraft—suspected to be either an ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) or AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) platform—from a range of approximately 300 kilometres, marking the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill announced in a hostile engagement between India and Pakistan.





This action was part of a broader, coordinated strike that also targeted Pakistan Air Force bases such as Shahbaz Jacobabad, destroyed a significant portion of an F-16 hangar, and neutralised two command and control centres and six radar systems critical to Pakistan's air defence and surveillance infrastructure.

What is ELINT Aircraft?

An ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) aircraft is a specialised military platform designed to intercept, analyse, and exploit electronic signals emitted by adversary radar systems, communication networks, and air defence installations. Unlike traditional reconnaissance aircraft, which may focus on visual or photographic intelligence, ELINT aircraft are equipped with a sophisticated suite of sensors, receivers, and processing equipment tailored for the detection and characterisation of electromagnetic emissions over a wide spectrum of frequencies. These advanced onboard systems can pinpoint the origin, frequency, modulation, and operating patterns of enemy electronic devices, mapping out the electronic order of battle without direct engagement.

The intelligence gathered by ELINT aircraft plays a pivotal role in military strategy and operational planning. By systematically monitoring and cataloguing enemy radar and communications signals, these aircraft enable analysts to identify the type and capability of hostile systems, determine their locations, and assess their coverage areas. This data is crucial for planning air operations, as it provides insight into potential threat zones, identifies gaps in enemy surveillance, and supports the development of effective countermeasures such as electronic jamming or stealth tactics. Additionally, ELINT aircraft help in real-time mission support by feeding collected intelligence to command centres, guiding friendly forces to approach or strike targets while minimising exposure to enemy detection and response.

In complex, contested environments, ELINT platforms serve as force multipliers by simultaneously supporting strategic intelligence collection and tactical battlefield awareness. They can operate either alone or in coordination with other intelligence-gathering platforms like SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and COMINT (Communications Intelligence) aircraft for greater situational understanding. Modern ELINT aircraft often feature data-links that relay processed intelligence to ground stations or airborne command posts, facilitating rapid decision-making and coordination. Ultimately, the ability to uncover and exploit the electronic signatures of adversaries ensures that military planners maintain a decisive edge in electronic warfare, enhancing force survivability and operational effectiveness in an era where control of the electromagnetic spectrum can determine the outcome of conflicts.



The intelligence gathered by ELINT aircraft provides military planners with essential details about adversary surveillance and air-defence layouts, allowing friendly forces to plan precision strikes, evade detection, and degrade enemy situational awareness.





An AEW&C aircraft functions as an airborne command centre with advanced radar systems capable of detecting and tracking numerous targets—airborne, maritime, or ground—over extended ranges.





These platforms enable real-time management of air battles, early warning of incoming threats, direction of interceptors, and synchronisation of complex air operations. By acting as force multipliers, AEW&C systems dramatically increase a nation's ability to control its airspace and coordinate responses to unfolding scenarios.





The significance of the IAF’s kill during Operation Sindoor is both tactical and strategic. ELINT and AEW&C aircraft are considered “high-value assets” precisely because of their pivotal roles in command, control, and surveillance.





By successfully targeting such an aircraft, the IAF effectively crippled the Pakistan Air Force’s ability to monitor large sections of airspace, reduced their capacity to detect and respond to incoming air threats, and impaired their real-time coordination of air defences and fighter operations.





This action delivered an immediate tactical victory and resulted in a major degradation of Pakistan’s aerial surveillance and command network, potentially leaving its airspace less secure and its airborne operations vulnerable in the subsequent hours and days.





Experts underscore that such long-range, high-value kills are extremely rare in modern air warfare, mainly because the destruction of an ELINT or AEW&C asset not only delivers a psychological blow but also disrupts the enemy’s entire operational picture and command architecture.





The success showcased the IAF’s capability to execute precision, stand-off strikes employing advanced air defence systems, with the S-400 credited as a game-changer.





By neutralising a Pakistani ELINT or AEW&C aircraft during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force established a new benchmark in South Asian air conflict, demonstrated the reach and sophistication of its air-defence forces, and dealt a significant setback to Pakistan’s ability to wage coordinated and informed aerial operations.





