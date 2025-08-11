



Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, is currently on a five-day official visit to India (August 10–14) where he is meeting with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army, and senior officials; the two generals previously trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015, forming a professional bond that has grown alongside their careers.





This shared academic experience has matured alongside their careers, fostering mutual trust and a deep strategic understanding that now benefits broader India–Australia cooperation in defence affairs.





Lt Gen Stuart’s arrival in Delhi for a five-day official visit is more than a diplomatic event; it is a reunion of two senior military leaders whose personal rapport strengthens bilateral ties far beyond formal discussions.





The official statement from the Indian Army highlights how such alumni connections, forged through shared rigorous training, provide a durable foundation for defence diplomacy. When military commanders interact in formative or mid-career stages—as Stuart and Dwivedi did—they gain not only professional competence but also a unique, personal insight into each other’s countries, cultures, and militaries. This “Alumni Connect” is recognised as a powerful tool of strategic soft power, helping build enduring trust, enable candid dialogue, and facilitate smooth cooperation during times of both peace and crisis.





India’s military institutions—including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and National Defence Academy (NDA)—have, for decades, trained officers from friendly foreign countries. Many foreign alumni now occupy the highest ranks in their respective militaries, acting as informal ambassadors of India’s professional standards and ethos.





The alumni network is extensive: Sri Lanka has at least eight senior officers, including current and past Chiefs, who are Indian-trained; Nepal and Bangladesh each have several senior officers; other countries such as Malaysia, Bhutan, Nigeria, and notably Australia, count Indian-trained officers among their top military leadership. The Sri Lankan Army Chief is an IMA and School of Artillery alumnus, while the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff is a graduate of NDC. Chiefs and commanders from Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, France, Tanzania, South Korea, New Zealand, Namibia, Kenya, Fiji, Thailand, and more also share India’s military education legacy.





Importantly, the flow of expertise and perspective is bidirectional. Indian officers have also benefited from distinguished military education abroad, returning with broader strategic vision and operational best practices. Alumni of institutions such as the US Army War College, UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies, and France’s Ecole de Guerre include India’s most renowned military leaders, like Field Marshals KM Cariappa and SHFJ Manekshaw. General Upendra Dwivedi’s experience in the US further illustrates how such exchanges expand understanding and foster international military collaboration.





Recognising its diplomatic potential, the Indian Army is formalising its “Alumni Connect” initiatives by maintaining structured databases, organising reunions, and supporting ongoing engagement via think tanks such as the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS). The renewed five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CLAWS and the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC) exemplifies these efforts. Digital platforms like “Friends for Life” are being explored to maintain networks long after officers return home, ensuring that these relationships continue to support India’s strategic ambitions.





In a complex security environment where partnerships must navigate both competition and cooperation, the personal ties forged through shared training—far more than mere nostalgia—have become substantial enablers of strategic cooperation.





Officers who once studied together now lead their countries’ militaries, negotiate security arrangements, and command joint operations, carrying with them the mutual respect and trust born in their training days. As India aims to play a larger role in Indo-Pacific security architectures and United Nations peacekeeping, these enduring personal bonds stand out as indispensable tools of military diplomacy.





Summing up the sentiment, the Indian Army’s statement captured the essence of this approach: “In the language of soldiers, trust built in fatigues lasts a lifetime and in the language of diplomacy, it often lasts even longer.” The quiet steadiness of such alumni connections promises to shape not only current bilateral cooperation but also the future framework of regional and global security.





Based On ANI Report







