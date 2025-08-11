



The Indian Ambassador to Yemen, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, recently met with Rashad Al-Alimi, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.





The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen and First Secretary Rishi Tripathi. The discussions underline the ongoing diplomatic engagement and cooperation between India and Yemen.





Historically, India has been an early supporter of Yemeni independence, recognising both the Yemen Arab Republic in 1962 and the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen in 1967. Following the unification of these two entities into the Republic of Yemen in 1990, India has maintained active diplomatic and trade relations with the country.





Trade between India and Yemen is significant, with a total bilateral trade value of approximately USD 1.07 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. Indian exports to Yemen that year totaled USD 847 million, showing a year-on-year growth of 7.77 percent.





Yemen imported goods from India such as rice, wheat, sugar, pharmaceutical formulations, ceramics, processed fruits and juices, textile materials, petroleum products, and yarn and fabrics. Conversely, India imported goods worth USD 228 million from Yemen, representing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 873.92 percent. These imports include iron and steel, petroleum, telecom instruments, aluminium, lead and allied products, electrical machinery and equipment, copper, and raw hides and skins.





India also holds a strong position in the pharmaceutical market of Yemen. Indian pharmaceutical companies like Ranbaxy, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Cadilla, Wockhardt, Glenmark, Kopran Laboratories, Orchid, Medley, and Biocon are active in supplying pharmaceutical products to Yemen, making India one of the top countries in pharma imports for Yemen.





This meeting between Indian and Yemeni leaders, along with the robust trade and pharmaceutical ties, highlights the continuing and multifaceted relationship between the two countries, encompassing diplomatic, economic, and health sectors. The engagement reflects mutual interests and the intent to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.





