



BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech start-up incubated at IIT-Madras, to jointly develop India’s first indigenously designed Hyperloop transportation system. This collaboration marks a significant step toward realizing ultra-high-speed transportation solutions within India.





Under this partnership, BEML will act as the principal manufacturing partner responsible for producing the prototype Hyperloop pods designed to carry both passengers and cargo.





These pods will employ advanced propulsion technologies such as Linear Induction Motors (LIM) and Magnetic Levitation (MAGLEV), which allow pods to glide at exceptional speeds inside sealed tubes maintained at near-vacuum pressure, drastically reducing air resistance.





The objective is to create a radically faster, greener, and more efficient mode of transport compared to conventional systems, aligning with India’s future mobility ambitions under initiatives like Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The MoU signing ceremony included key representatives from both organizations and IIT-Madras, reflecting the collaborative effort between industry and academia.





According to Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, this partnership signifies a leap forward in India’s high-speed clean transportation capabilities powered by indigenous engineering, innovation, and manufacturing.





TuTr Hyperloop has already demonstrated this technology on a 410-meter test track with a subscale prototype pod called Garuda Vahaan, showcasing the translation of deep scientific research into practical applications.





The collaboration sets a foundation for "Make in India" future-ready transportation technologies suitable for both domestic use and global markets, underscoring a commitment to innovative indigenous solutions in high-speed mobility infrastructure.





Based On A PTI Report







