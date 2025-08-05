



Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based space technology firm, is set to launch its first full-stack commercial satellite mission, LEAP-1, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the third quarter of 2025.





This launch marks a significant transition for Dhruva Space from experimental technology demonstrations to customer-driven, globally competitive satellite deployments. LEAP-1 is built on Dhruva’s indigenously developed P-30 satellite platform, which was successfully space-qualified during the LEAP-TD mission on ISRO’s PSLV-C58 in January 2024.





The LEAP-1 mission will carry two high-value hosted payloads from Australian collaborators, symbolizing a strong Indo-Australian strategic partnership with additional support from the United States.





The first payload, from Akula Tech, is Nexus-01, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) module designed for on-orbit real-time data processing and machine learning model re-training. This AI capability enables dynamic applications such as fire detection and spectral analysis, delivering rapid, near-real-time insights from satellite data.





The second payload, from Esper Satellites, is the OTR-2 hyperspectral imager, which provides spectrally rich Earth observation data available through Esper’s EarthTones API. This data targets diverse sectors including defence, disaster response, agriculture, mining, and climate monitoring.





Dhruva Space will also support the mission with its Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) and Integrated Space Operations & Command Suite (ISOCS), proprietary platforms that facilitate efficient real-time mission management, satellite command, and data downlinking, ensuring uninterrupted operations.





The mission patch, reflecting tri-national collaboration, integrates symbolic elements representing AI, Earth imaging technology, and space heritage from India, Australia, and the United States. According to Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space, LEAP-1 is a landmark mission that not only establishes Dhruva Space as a serious player in international commercial space operations but also highlights Indian innovation in satellite technology and the growing relevance of global partnerships in commercial space services.





LEAP-1 represents Dhruva Space’s shift to scalable hosted payload offerings and commercial operations on a global stage, fuelled by indigenous technology, international collaboration, and advanced payload capabilities.





It demonstrates an important step in leveraging AI and hyperspectral sensing technologies for broad applications in Earth observation and strategic domains while establishing a robust ecosystem for satellite operation and data management.





