



Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing public sector enterprises, has taken a significant step toward strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities by entering into a technology transfer licence agreement with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a premier facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The partnership focuses on the manufacturing of radar domes, also referred to as Radomes, which are critical aerospace components used to protect sensitive seeker-based sensors in missile systems.





These domes not only serve as a physical shield against adverse environmental conditions but also play a vital role in ensuring that electromagnetic signals and radar waves can pass through without distortion, allowing missile seekers to function with high accuracy and reliability.





Under the agreement, DMRL has transferred to BHEL the advanced technology required for producing fused silica-based Radomes using cold isostatic pressing (CIP) and sintering techniques.





Fused silica is a highly specialised material known for its exceptional thermal stability, very low dielectric loss, and superior transparency to electromagnetic waves over a wide frequency range.





The manufacturing process involving CIP ensures that the ceramic body achieves high density and uniformity, thus producing Radomes that can withstand extreme operational stresses while maintaining minimal signal attenuation.





This technological handover reflects DMRL’s longstanding expertise in advanced ceramics, high-temperature materials, and metallurgical innovations, which are crucial for the development of cutting-edge defence hardware.





The agreement marks a strategic milestone in India’s ongoing push for self-reliance in defence production under the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Currently, many critical missile sub-systems, including Radomes, continue to be imported due to the complexity of their design and manufacturing processes.





Indigenous production of fused silica Radomes by BHEL is expected to gradually reduce this dependence on foreign suppliers, enhance India’s autonomy in missile manufacturing, and provide greater security of supply for the armed forces.





Additionally, the move ensures that expertise developed within DRDO’s laboratories translates into tangible industrial capability, creating a synergy between research institutions and public sector manufacturing enterprises.





While the commercial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed due to confidentiality, defence experts believe that the collaboration will create long-term strategic value for India’s missile programs.





By bringing a critical component of missile guidance systems under the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, the country will not only save valuable foreign exchange but also achieve heightened flexibility in the design, production, and deployment of its missile systems.





These advancements are particularly relevant in the context of India’s growing focus on indigenous development of seeker-based precision-guided munitions, where uncompromised performance of Radomes is essential.





Beyond its immediate impact on missile systems, this development also signals a broader trend of increasing collaborations between India’s defence PSUs and DRDO laboratories. Analysts note that such partnerships are accelerating technology absorption, building industrial competencies, and promoting an ecosystem of indigenous innovation.





In this context, BHEL’s entry into advanced ceramics for defence not only diversifies its manufacturing portfolio—traditionally concentrated in heavy electricals and power equipment—but also demonstrates its emerging role as a key contributor to the defence industrial base.





The collaboration between BHEL and DRDO’s DMRL on the indigenous production of fused silica radar domes is a landmark achievement for India’s defence manufacturing sector.





It represents the successful transfer of sophisticated material technologies from laboratory research to industrial-scale production, thereby strengthening the nation’s missile systems with greater reliability and self-sufficiency.





By leveraging this partnership, India is poised to reduce its dependence on imports, build resilient domestic capabilities, and advance toward its long-term vision of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





