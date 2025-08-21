



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar’s ongoing official visit to Russia from August 19–21, 2025, marks a significant moment in India’s diplomatic engagement with Moscow, particularly at a time when the global geopolitical order is undergoing rapid shifts.





On August 20, Jaishankar engaged with prominent Russian scholars and representatives from leading think tanks in Moscow, an interaction that he described as both “pleasing” and constructive.





During this exchange, the External Affairs Minister discussed the state of India-Russia relations, while also examining broader international geopolitical dynamics from India’s perspective. This outreach highlights India’s intent to maintain a dialogue not only at the political and governmental levels but also with Russia’s intellectual and policymaking community, thereby reinforcing the depth of the bilateral partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement confirmed that Jaishankar’s visit was at the invitation of Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The central feature of the visit is the co-chairing of the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), which was held on August 20.





This platform represents one of the most comprehensive bilateral engagement mechanisms between India and Russia, covering not just trade and economy but also science, technology, and cultural exchanges.





In addition to the commission, EAM Jaishankar is also expected to address the India-Russia Business Forum, signalling New Delhi’s interest in boosting bilateral economic ties with Moscow at a time when global supply chains and financial systems are under strain due to geopolitical realignments.





EAM Jaishankar will also hold substantive talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of their bilateral relationship and exchange views on pressing regional and global matters.





These discussions carry added weight given the evolving global situation, particularly the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s strained relations with the West, and India’s delicate balancing act in navigating its ties with all major powers.





On August 13, Russia’s Foreign Ministry had already indicated that the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov would focus not only on bilateral cooperation but also on multilateral engagements and priorities within international forums such as BRICS, SCO, and G20, where both countries often find common ground.





This diplomatic outreach is occurring against the backdrop of growing strain between India and the United States over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. Washington has voiced concerns over India’s energy imports from Moscow, which it views as undermining Western sanctions imposed on Russia.





This friction has now spilled over into the trade sphere. Just days before Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow, the sixth round of Indo-U.S. trade negotiations scheduled for August 25 was abruptly called off after the Trump administration opted not to send its delegation.





The decision followed President Trump’s announcement of an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, raising the overall tariff burden to 50 percent. The move was coupled with a penalty targeting India’s oil imports from Russia, thereby signalling Washington’s hardening stance and testing New Delhi’s ability to pursue an independent foreign policy rooted in strategic autonomy.





Adding another important dimension to these developing dynamics, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18. During the exchange, President Putin shared details of his recent Alaska meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where the Ukraine conflict was the central subject.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy. He assured the Russian leader that India remains supportive of all efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable peaceful settlement. Modi also expressed appreciation for Putin’s outreach and the willingness to keep New Delhi informed about Moscow’s high-level engagements with Washington.





Together, these developments highlight the multiple dimensions of India’s Russia policy at a turbulent time in international affairs. New Delhi is seeking to reinforce its time-tested “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” with Moscow, while also carefully navigating the strains with Washington that have emerged in the wake of punitive tariffs and energy-related disagreements.





Jaishankar’s visit underscores not only the centrality of India-Russia relations in New Delhi’s strategic calculus but also reflects India’s determination to uphold its foreign policy doctrine of multi-alignment.





By engaging simultaneously with Russian policymakers, business leaders, and scholars, New Delhi is signalling that it values the multifaceted partnership with Moscow while also preparing to pragmatically manage the fallout with the United States.





Based On ANI Report







