



China has assured India that it will take concrete steps to address three of India’s pressing concerns—supplies of fertilisers, rare earth elements, and tunnel boring machines—marking an important development in the evolving bilateral relationship.





According to diplomatic sources, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this assurance to his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, during his ongoing two-day visit to New Delhi. The assurance is significant given that China is both a leading global supplier of speciality chemicals and rare earths, as well as a manufacturer of critical heavy machinery, while India’s growing economy faces rising domestic demand in these sectors.





Fertilisers are particularly crucial for India’s agriculture and food security, rare earths are essential for advanced technologies including electronics and defence manufacturing, and tunnel boring machines are indispensable for India’s expanding infrastructure, metro rail, and highway projects.





The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time of cautious recalibration of India–China ties, which had witnessed a major downturn following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh from 2020 onwards.





Although tensions eased somewhat with disengagement agreements and subsequent understandings on patrolling arrangements reached ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, uncertainty has continued to loom over the relationship. Nevertheless, both countries appear to be taking steps in recent months to steer ties toward greater stability and cooperation, while being mindful of unresolved boundary concerns.





Jaishankar, in his opening remarks during Monday’s dialogue, highlighted the broad agenda before the two foreign ministers, including subjects such as economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people exchanges, data sharing on rivers, border trade, connectivity, and wide-ranging bilateral engagements. He specifically stressed that differences in approach should not escalate into disputes, and that competition must not lead to conflict.





Emphasising mutual benefit, Jaishankar underlined that India and China, as neighbouring nations and major global economies, have an obligation to keep ties constructive, stable, and sensitive to each other’s concerns.





He cautioned against restrictive trade measures and unnecessary roadblocks, urging that engagement be based upon the principles of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity. His remarks signal India’s intent to ensure that economic cooperation is not undermined by strategic frictions.





For New Delhi, fertiliser imports remain a strategic priority, rare earths are vital for lowering dependency on Western suppliers amid supply chain shifts, and access to tunnel boring technology is central to its ambitious infrastructure push. For Beijing, extending such assurances not only helps stabilize relations but also underscores China’s continued relevance as a key economic partner for India in a geopolitically competitive environment.





The timing of Wang Yi’s visit is also crucial, as it precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin later this month. Both sides are expected to use these engagements to review the past trajectory of ties, assess global developments, and explore new areas of alignment, particularly at a time of flux in the international order created by the protracted Ukraine conflict, sharper US tariff measures under President Donald Trump’s administration, and wider debates on global economic stability.





Seen through this lens, Beijing’s gesture to accommodate India’s demands in critical sectors reflects a pragmatic approach to sustaining dialogue, easing frictions, and ensuring that economic ties remain resilient despite the shadow of past military confrontations.





The reaffirmations during Wang Yi’s visit represent cautious optimism for the resumption of smoother economic cooperation between Asia’s two largest economies. While fundamental strategic disagreements, especially along the LAC, remain unresolved, progress on issues such as fertiliser security, rare earth supplies and tunnel boring technology can act as confidence-building measures. This could help both capitals gradually reshape an atmosphere that had been severely strained in recent





years. For India, which has consistently called for de-escalation along the border and for handling ties responsibly, the latest assurances offer a tangible step forward. For China, they provide an opportunity to show sensitivity to India’s key economic needs while securing its own broader role in the region and on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







