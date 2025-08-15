



China and India are actively engaged in multi-level dialogue amid rising expectations around a potential visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi on August 18, 2025.





Though China has not officially confirmed the trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed that interactions are ongoing between the two nations at various levels, signalling a commitment to advancing cooperation on key issues.





Lin highlighted China's readiness to implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of China and India, aiming to maintain momentum in high-level exchanges, bolster mutual political trust, and enhance practical cooperation. He emphasised the importance of properly managing differences to sustain stable and steady development in bilateral ties.





China views its relationship with India as a partnership of immense potential, particularly as both countries are major developing economies and influential members of the Global South. Lin described this relationship as a "cooperative pas de deux" between the dragon and the elephant, underscoring the strategic importance of mutual success for both nations.





He further stressed the intention to strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to promote sound and stable bilateral relations.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to detail Wang Yi’s itinerary or confirm the visit date, stating that "relevant information will be released in due course."





However, media reports suggest that Wang Yi’s visit would include meetings with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and possibly External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. These discussions are expected to focus primarily on resolving longstanding border tensions and furthering cooperation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to China for the SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2025.





Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged ongoing efforts with China to facilitate the resumption of border trade through designated points such as the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.





Talks on border trade have resumed after a five-year hiatus, marking another positive step in restoring economic connectivity following years of disruption triggered by the 2020 border clashes. The resumption of trade and border dialogue reflects the broader commitment from both sides to normalise and stabilise their relationship.





The dialogue and upcoming diplomatic engagements signify a cautious but steady thaw in India-China relations. Both countries appear poised to expand political trust and practical cooperation while carefully managing differences, aiming to lay a stronger foundation ahead of the high-profile diplomatic events scheduled later this month.





The focus remains on sustained, sound, and steady development of bilateral ties within the larger framework of regional stability and cooperation among developing nations.





Based On ANI Report







