

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement of Mission Sudarshan Chakra represents India's most ambitious defence modernisation initiative, aimed at establishing a comprehensive multi-layered aerial defence shield by 2035.

This indigenous program, drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna's legendary weapon, will create a sophisticated network combining defensive capabilities with precision strike systems to protect India's critical infrastructure and strategic assets.

Strategic Vision And Comprehensive Scope

Mission Sudarshan Chakra emerges as a transformative defence initiative designed to address evolving security challenges across multiple domains. The system will integrate advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical infrastructure safeguards into a unified framework, providing coverage for strategic, civilian, and religious sites throughout India. The mission represents a significant departure from reactive defence strategies, embracing a proactive approach that anticipates and counters threats before they materialise.





The initiative encompasses more than traditional missile defence, incorporating anti-cyber warfare measures to neutralise digital threats including hacking and phishing attempts. This comprehensive approach reflects modern warfare's multi-dimensional nature, where threats emerge simultaneously from aerial, cyber, and conventional domains. The system's design philosophy emphasises "plus-one" strategic thinking, creating mechanisms to calculate future scenarios and develop strategies that maintain India's technological superiority against any adversary capabilities.





Foundation Systems And Current Capabilities





India's existing defence architecture provides a robust foundation for Mission Sudarshan Chakra's implementation. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, currently serves as the backbone of India's air defence network, integrating data from ground-based radars, airborne sensors, and communication nodes to provide real-time threat assessment capabilities. During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, the IACCS demonstrated exceptional effectiveness, coordinating multi-layered defence systems to neutralise Pakistani drone and missile attacks across multiple fronts.





The S-400 Triumf missile system, operationally known as Sudarshan Chakra within the Indian military, has proven its capabilities through combat deployment. The system achieved historic milestones during Operation Sindoor, including the longest recorded surface-to-air missile kill at 314 kilometres when it successfully intercepted a Pakistani AEW&C aircraft. With detection ranges extending to 400 kilometres and the ability to track multiple targets simultaneously, the S-400 provides comprehensive coverage against stealth aircraft, fighter jets, drones, and ballistic missiles.





The indigenous Akash missile system and the Indo-Israeli Barak-8 complement these capabilities, forming multiple defensive layers. The Akash Prime variant, successfully tested at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet in Ladakh, demonstrated enhanced seeker technology for improved accuracy in extreme terrain conditions. These systems collectively intercepted numerous Pakistani aerial threats during recent conflicts, validating the multi-layered defence concept central to Mission Sudarshan Chakra.





Project Kusha: The Indigenous Cornerstone





Project Kusha represents the indigenous heart of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, serving as India's answer to advanced foreign defence systems. This Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS) features three interceptor variants: the M1 interceptor for 150-kilometre range threats, the M2 for 250-kilometre engagements, and the M3 variant extending to 350-400 kilometres. The system incorporates dual-seeker technology combining radar and infrared guidance, along with AI-enabled decision support for coordinated intercepts and real-time data processing from satellites, radars, and UAVs.





Developed by DRDO in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited, Project Kusha aims for operational deployment between 2028-2030, with prototype development expected within 12-18 months followed by extensive user trials. The system's modular design allows customisation for specific requirements while maintaining interoperability with existing defence networks. BEL anticipates orders worth approximately ₹40,000 crore for Project Kusha, with additional contracts for Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile systems valued at ₹30,000 crore.





Technological Integration And Network Architecture





Mission Sudarshan Chakra will leverage India's Air Force Network (AFNET), a high-speed fibre-optic communication grid facilitating instantaneous data sharing among sensors, fighter jets, missile systems, and command centres. This network-centric approach enables seamless coordination between air, land, and naval assets while providing commanders at strategic, operational, and tactical levels with real-time situational awareness.





The integration extends beyond military systems to incorporate civilian radars and air traffic control networks, creating a comprehensive air situation picture. The Akashteer system of the Indian Army is being progressively integrated with IACCS, bringing together radars from multiple services under unified Joint Air Defence Centre (JADC) control. This convergence ensures no gaps in coverage while preventing duplication of defensive actions.





Advanced sensor fusion capabilities will combine inputs from multiple radar types, including two-dimensional and three-dimensional systems, AWACS aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile observation posts. AI-enhanced decision support systems will process this information to optimise weapon assignments and engagement sequences, ensuring efficient resource utilisation while maximising defensive effectiveness.





Combat-Proven Performance And Strategic Impact





Recent military operations have validated the effectiveness of systems that will form Mission Sudarshan Chakra's foundation. During Operation Sindoor, India's air defence network successfully intercepted waves of Pakistani drones, missiles, and aircraft targeting fifteen Indian cities including Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, integral to both defensive and offensive operations, demonstrated precision capabilities with near-meter accuracy in destroying key Pakistani military installations.





The S-400 system's performance during these operations exceeded expectations, intercepting threats at unprecedented ranges while maintaining high success rates against diverse aerial targets. Pakistani attempts to overwhelm Indian defences through coordinated drone swarms and missile barrages failed comprehensively, with debris analysis confirming the effectiveness of India's multi-layered approach. These operational successes have prompted increased international interest in Indian defence systems, with countries including Vietnam, Brazil, and the UAE expressing procurement interest.





Indigenous Manufacturing And Strategic Autonomy





Mission Sudarshan Chakra emphasises complete indigenous development and manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The system's research, development, and production will be conducted entirely within India, utilising domestic talent and manufacturing capabilities. This approach reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while building indigenous expertise in advanced defence technologies.





The initiative involves collaboration between premier research agencies, defence establishments, and private sector innovators, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for defence innovation. India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities, demonstrated through successful production of systems like BrahMos, Akash, and various radar platforms, provide the foundation for Mission Sudarshan Chakra's ambitious goals.





Bharat Electronics Limited plays a crucial role as the primary development partner, contributing expertise in radar systems, control mechanisms, and integration technologies developed through decades of indigenous defence production. The company's involvement ensures continuity with existing systems while incorporating cutting-edge innovations required for future threat environments.





Implementation Timeline And Strategic Milestones





Mission Sudarshan Chakra's development follows a structured timeline extending to 2035, with critical milestones marking progress toward full operational capability. The initial phase focuses on integrating existing systems while advancing Project Kusha development, with prototype testing scheduled for 2025-2026. Full-scale production and deployment will accelerate from 2027 onward, with complete system integration targeted for 2033-2035.





The implementation strategy emphasises gradual capability enhancement while maintaining operational readiness. Priority deployment will protect critical infrastructure, major population centres, and strategic military installations before extending coverage to smaller cities and rural areas. This phased approach ensures optimal resource allocation while building confidence in system capabilities through demonstrated performance.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra represents India's commitment to comprehensive national security through indigenous innovation and technological excellence. The system's multi-layered architecture, combining proven defensive capabilities with precision strike systems, positions India to address emerging threats while maintaining strategic deterrence. As the initiative progresses toward its 2035 completion target, it will establish India as a leading developer and operator of advanced defence technologies, ensuring the protection of every citizen and critical national asset against evolving security challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







