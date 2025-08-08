



The China-Pakistan CENTAIC (Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Computing) represents a significant deepening of military collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the domain of AI-enabled warfare.





Established by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2020 under the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) initiative, CENTAIC focuses on developing AI tools for surveillance, threat detection, target acquisition, electronic warfare, and real-time battlefield decision-making.





The centre integrates advanced Chinese technological platforms such as the J-10C and J-35 fighter jets, Wing Loong UAVs, and radars into a networked system supported by live satellite intelligence and shared data links, effectively enabling Pakistan to conduct rapid AI-driven strikes and enhance situational awareness.





China plays a pivotal role as the main technology enabler, supplying AI models, electronic warfare systems, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) platforms that are closely linked with CENTAIC’s operations.









This integration was notably demonstrated during the May 2025 skirmishes between India and Pakistan. Pakistan deployed Chinese-made J-10C jets equipped with PL-15 long-range missiles, operating within a kill-chain network encompassing air, land, and space surveillance capable of real-time targeting coordination over Data Link 17.





CENTAIC reportedly received live battlefield data inputs from China during the conflict, enabling Pakistan to track Indian military movements and shoot down advanced Indian fighter jets, including at least one Rafale.





Such live support marked a new dimension in the India-Pakistan conflict where China effectively acted as a backdoor adversary by providing Pakistan with shared real-time intelligence and technology.





Rahul Gandhi publicly criticised India’s government handling of Operation Sindoor—the Indian military response to terror attacks in Kashmir—highlighting political and operational shortcomings. He alleged that Indian pilots were restricted in their operations, and the government was quick to communicate to Pakistan that India did not want escalation, which he characterised as political weakness.





Gandhi also flagged how Pakistan appeared to receive live battlefield updates from China, transforming the conflict into a more complex challenge, effectively fighting against China-backed Pakistan forces.





He accused the government of lacking the political will needed for decisive action and raised concerns about India's preparedness against rapidly advancing AI-driven warfare techniques.





Lt General Rahul Singh and other Indian military officials corroborated these observations, noting China’s provision of real-time intelligence during the conflict and describing Pakistan as a "live weapons lab" for China. Singh pointed out that approximately 81% of Pakistan’s military hardware, including AI-enabled and electronic warfare systems, is of Chinese origin.





China used the conflict as a live testing ground for its AI and EW technologies by supporting Pakistan with radar optimisations, satellite command, and control capabilities, and advanced missile systems like the PL-15E.





While China’s systems showed some operational success—such as the J-10C jets and PL-15 missiles—certain Chinese air defence systems underperformed or were neutralised by Indian strikes, exposing vulnerabilities in China's battlefield technologies.





The Indian military faces an urgent imperative to accelerate its own integration of AI, real-time data links, cyber, and space-based warfare capabilities. Currently, India lags behind in these comprehensive AI-enabled platforms and networked electronic warfare systems.





The experience of Operation Sindoor has galvanised efforts within the Indian Army to adopt AI, machine learning, and big data analytics by 2026–27 for improving battlefield surveillance, drone operations, combat training, and intelligence processing.





This will enhance battlefield awareness, tactical decision-making speed, and force multiplication. Indian military doctrine is under pressure to evolve rapidly to counter the growing threat posed by sophisticated AI-enabled adversaries and to close the emerging technological gap with China-Pakistan integration.





Should India Be Concerned?





This development signals a new military axis with China turning Pakistan into a tech-enabled frontline proxy. India sees this as a serious strategic threat, forcing a rethink of its defence strategy to meet this heightened challenge.





The collaboration coincides with China’s ongoing covert military and technological support to Pakistan, including real-time surveillance data sharing during conflicts like Operation Sindoor in May 2025, and supplying advanced weaponry such as Chinese-made fighter jets, drones, and air defence systems guided by Chinese BeiDou satellites.





The strategic implications for India include:





Increased security threat from a "one-front reinforced war" where Pakistan, bolstered covertly by China, poses a hybrid threat that limits India's strategic flexibility on its western border.





Erosion of India's strategic autonomy and deterrence, as China’s backing of Pakistan complicates India’s ability to mount punitive strikes without risking wider escalation.





Geopolitical challenges, with India's diplomatic manoeuvring constrained by China's blocking of criticisms against Pakistan in international forums like the UN Security Council.





Forced modernisation and strategic recalibration for India’s military and defence technologies to counter the combined technology-backed threat from China and Pakistan.





While China's direct military engagement alongside Pakistan against India remains a remote possibility due to potential diplomatic risks and global repercussions, the collusion and close military integration under CENTAIC effectively amplify the operational capacity of Pakistan’s forces against India.





Summary





CENTAIC represents a strategic China-Pakistan alliance leveraging AI and advanced computing for military dominance, directly challenging Indian national security.





The May 2025 conflict revealed how closely integrated Chinese technology and intelligence support have bolstered Pakistan’s air and missile capabilities under the CENTAIC framework.





For India, the key lesson is the urgent need to develop its own AI-warfare infrastructure and real-time integrated command systems to meet this evolving and technologically advanced two-front threat effectively.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







