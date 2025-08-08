



ISRO is set to establish a state-of-the-art lunar sample curation facility as part of its Chandrayaan-4 mission, aimed at the safe handling, long-term preservation, and contamination-free storage of lunar soil and rock samples brought back from the Moon.





The facility will be equipped with advanced instruments and contamination-control systems to maintain the integrity of the samples, enabling detailed scientific analysis of their mineral composition and geological history to gain insights into the Moon's formation. The curation environment will have controlled low humidity and clean rooms compliant with international standards.





Chandrayaan-4, approved by the Indian government with a budget of over ₹2100 crore and expected to launch by 2027, is designed as a complex multi-module lunar sample return mission that will include heavy-lift launch vehicles, precision rendezvous and docking systems, robotic drills and scoops for sample collection, robotic arms for transfer, autonomous ascent and re-entry technologies, and heat-shielded modules for safe Earth return.





The mission will use two launches carrying five modules, which will dock in Earth orbit before heading to the Moon. On lunar orbit arrival, the descender module will land and collect samples, the ascender will lift off and dock with orbiting modules, and finally, a return module will bring the sealed, leak-proof sample containers back to Earth.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted in Parliament that adhering to the COSPAR Planetary Protection Policy, Chandrayaan-4 falls in a category that does not require stringent biological contamination controls but will still ensure meticulous contamination control during sample handling.





This mission demonstrates critical technologies such as human-rated vehicles, docking mechanisms, high-capacity landers, re-entry methods, and robotic systems, paving the way for India’s future crewed lunar explorations and scientific advancements.





The mission also involves coordination with multiple Indian research and academic institutions, driven by ISRO's broader lunar exploration roadmap aiming for India's first human spaceflight mission to the Moon by 2040.





The lunar sample curation facility and the mission itself represent a significant milestone in India's space capabilities, with rigorous simulation, ground tests, and scientific collaborations planned to ensure success.





