



China has successfully completed a critical integrated landing and take-off test of its manned lunar lander, named Lanyue ("embrace the moon"), marking a major milestone in its ambitious plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2030.





The test evaluated the lander's performance under realistic lunar conditions, verifying key systems including guidance, navigation, and control (GNC), engine shutdown precision at touchdown, thermal management, and the compatibility of subsystems.





Conducted at a specialised extra-terrestrial landing test site in Hebei province, the test environment simulated lunar gravity and terrain with cratered fields and reflective coating mimicking lunar soil.





The Lanyue lander is a two-part spacecraft composed of a landing module and a propulsion module, capable of carrying two astronauts between lunar orbit and the moon’s surface. It also has the capacity to transport a lunar rover and scientific payloads.





Beyond transportation, Lanyue is designed to serve as a habitat, power source, and data hub for astronauts during their lunar stay, supporting life support and extended scientific exploration activities on the moon. The lander’s structure emphasises safety and comfort, featuring four landing legs with advanced cushioning for smooth landings, and engine redundancy to ensure safe ascent even if one engine fails.





This successful test is the first time China has simulated extraterrestrial landing and liftoff conditions with a manned spacecraft, a technical breakthrough for its crewed lunar exploration program. The test included complex operational scenarios and emergency simulations to verify astronaut safety and system reliability.





With this achievement, China moves confidently toward its goal of conducting a crewed lunar landing before 2030, aiming also to build an International Lunar Research Station by around 2035 in collaboration with Russia and international partners, enhancing sustainable human presence on the Moon.





The Lanyue test represents a crucial step forward for China’s space ambitions, reflecting sophisticated engineering, thorough validation of critical technologies, and strategic vision for crewed lunar exploration and international collaboration.





