



The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), under India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is currently developing the SARAS MK-2, a 19-seater multi-purpose civilian passenger aircraft aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity and serving diverse roles including passenger transport, cargo, air ambulance, and military applications.





The SARAS project has had a long and challenging journey, initially launching with the SARAS MK-1 prototype in 2004. The program faced a tragic setback in 2009 when a prototype crashed during a test flight, resulting in the loss of three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and a subsequent pause in development.





However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cleared the aircraft of design flaws, and the project was revived in 2016 with substantial redesign efforts to address earlier deficiencies and improve safety and performance.





The SARAS MK-2 features significant enhancements over its predecessor, including redesigned wings for better aerodynamics, relocated engines for improved safety and performance, and Indian-made systems such as brakes, cabin cooling, and an onboard computer developed by NAL to manage critical aircraft systems.





It is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67A turboprop engines, targeting a maximum cruise speed of 500 kmph, a range of up to 775 km with full passenger load, and an endurance of six hours with a service ceiling of 29,000 feet. The aircraft's take-off and landing distances are designed to be short (790m and 740m respectively), making it suitable for operation from smaller airports and remote airstrips.





Manufacturing of the SARAS MK-2 is supported by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is expected to produce the aircraft at its Kanpur facility. HAL's involvement brings significant aerospace manufacturing expertise to the project.





The Indian Air Force has already signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase an initial batch of 15 aircraft, with potential orders potentially increasing to 120 or more for varied uses including training and coastal surveillance.





In terms of current progress, as of early to mid-2025, the program has overcome many of its early technical and administrative hurdles. Detailed final aircraft designs are nearing completion, key avionics and components have been ordered, and two prototypes are planned for construction and testing, with a possible third prototype to expedite certification.





The latest timeline estimate for the SARAS MK-2 aircraft's first flight is scheduled for December 2027. Following the maiden flight, the certification process will take approximately one year, meaning full certification is expected around the end of 2028 or early 2029. This updated timeline was confirmed by Dr. Abhay Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL, noting that after final development and flight testing of the two prototypes planned, the aircraft will proceed through the certification phase.





Privatisation Perks





The development of the SARAS MK-2 passenger aircraft should be handed over to the private sector due to several compelling reasons rooted in the challenges faced by government entities and potential benefits of involving private industry. SARAS MK-2 is a 19-seater indigenous light transport civilian aircraft developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) with manufacturing support from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The program has encountered significant technical setbacks, including a fatal crash in 2009, design revisions, and extended delays, highlighting the complexity and resource demands of developing a certified passenger aircraft in India.





Handing over SARAS MK-2 development to the private sector would leverage the agility, efficiency, and innovation typical of private manufacturers better positioned to streamline the production and certification process.





Government research institutions like CSIR-NAL have strong design and R&D capabilities but have limited experience in scaling up commercial production, often resulting in prolonged development schedules, multiple timeline revisions, and challenges in certification.





In contrast, private aerospace companies have access to more flexible funding mechanisms, market-responsive management, and global supply chain integrations needed to optimize manufacturing and operational costs. The private sector's capability to quickly adapt to market needs will be critical for SARAS MK-2's commercial success, especially as it targets regional air connectivity under schemes like UDAN.





Privatisation can stimulate competition and greater investment in the aerospace ecosystem, enhancing component sourcing, avionics, and onboard systems, many of which SARAS MK-2 already sources from domestic Indian companies. This aligns with national goals of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) but requires a robust industrial base that private players are better suited to build.





HAL's focus on the military variant and the civil variant's production by private companies suggest a complementary public-private partnership model that maximizes strengths from both sectors.





Moreover, the private sector can accelerate timelines for certification and entry into service, helping SARAS MK-2 compete against ageing foreign alternatives by offering a cost-effective, fuel-efficient aircraft suitable for small airports and remote regions.





The private sector's customer-focused approach would better address civilian market requirements, disaster response, and community services. This dual-track approach could enhance regional connectivity, spur economic benefits, and consolidate India’s position as an emerging aerospace manufacturer.





Summary: The project embodies a critical step toward indigenous aviation capability in India, catering to market segments such as connectivity for smaller towns and specialised roles like air ambulance and disaster response, helping reduce dependence on foreign aircraft and foster local technology and manufacturing growth.





Despite earlier setbacks, the SARAS MK-2 now stands as a promising symbol of India's aspiration for aerospace self-reliance and innovation.



