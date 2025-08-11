



India has not officially paused its US defence deals in response to former President Donald Trump's tariff hike.





While some media reports suggested that India put on hold plans to acquire certain US defence systems such as Stryker combat vehicles, Javelin missiles, and Boeing P-8I aircraft after Trump increased tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, the Indian Ministry of Defence has strongly denied these claims, a critical question posed by renowned web portal FirstPost.





The Ministry stated that procurement processes are continuing as per existing procedures and described the reports as "false and fabricated".





Some officials noted that while there has been no formal directive to suspend projects, there has been no significant forward movement recently, with the option to accelerate deals if circumstances improve.





The reported cancellation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's planned visit to Washington for defence deal finalizations was also denied by Indian sources and considered unconfirmed.





The tariff hike by Trump was linked to India's imports of discounted Russian oil, which the US administration claimed supported Russia’s war in Ukraine.





This led to heightened tensions, but the defence relationship and ongoing procurement from the US remain robust given strategic interests. India continues to engage actively with the US, and no major defence deals have officially been paused or cancelled as a direct result of the tariffs.





What Specific US Defence Deals Are Still Under Negotiation Despite Tensions





The specific US defence deals still under negotiation despite the tensions over tariffs include:





Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles produced by General Dynamics Land Systems. These are highly mobile armoured vehicles planned for joint production in India, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.





Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles co-developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. This precision-guided missile system was also earmarked for potential joint production in India.





Six Boeing P-8I Poseidon Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for the Indian Navy, valued at about $3.6 billion. These aircraft would significantly boost India's maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





Co-production of General Electric F414-INS6 Aero-Engines with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These engines are critical for powering India’s TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets and other future combat aircraft.





Potential follow-on orders for additional Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to augment Indian Army Aviation Corps capabilities.





Negotiations and procurement processes for these systems are reportedly proceeding under existing procedures without any formal suspension, despite some reports of delays or slower progress possibly linked to the evolving trade and diplomatic situation.





The Indian Ministry of Defence has described claims of paused deals as false and fabricated, emphasising ongoing procurement and approvals consistent with normal protocols.





However, there is also an acknowledgment that political and trade tensions may introduce uncertainties and complicate timelines, especially for deals involving sensitive technology and co-production agreements.





This suggests that while India’s defence procurement relationship with the US is sensitive to broader trade tensions, it has not fundamentally halted or been derailed by the tariffs as per official statements and credible sources. The strategic partnership endures with ongoing discussions and contracts progressing amid the tariff dispute.





In Summary



Officially, India continues defence procurement negotiations and processes normally, despite the tariff tensions. There is no confirmed cancellation or formal pause of US defence deals. Some delays or cautious progress are linked to the evolving trade and diplomatic situation rather than a formal freeze. Defence supplies from the US under existing contracts continue to flow.





Despite media reports, there is no verified evidence that India has formally paused US defence acquisitions following Trump’s tariff escalation; procurement negotiations and processes are ongoing under normal protocols.





Based On FirstPost Report







