



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, currently on an official visit to Algeria, reviewed the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Headquarters of the Land Forces Command in Algiers and engaged in high-level discussions aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation between India and Algeria.





Marking his first overseas tour following India’s successful Operation Sindoor, the visit holds strategic significance as it reaffirms India’s commitment to enhancing defence diplomacy and fostering robust military partnerships with key global partners.





During the visit, General Dwivedi held expansive talks with Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of the Algerian Land Forces, focusing on augmenting defence collaboration between the two nations. Discussions revolved around critical issues including Army-to-Army exchanges, capability development initiatives, and avenues for expanded training cooperation.





Both sides underscored the need for strengthening operational synergy, interoperability, and sharing military expertise, particularly in light of Algeria’s defence inventory that includes systems similar to those operated by the Indian Army. This alignment offers opportunities for India to extend maintenance solutions, training support, and defence technological collaboration to Algeria, further solidifying mutual military benefits.





Earlier, the COAS was received with a welcome dinner hosted by India’s Ambassador to Algeria, Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni. The event was attended by several Algerian dignitaries, ambassadors, defence attachés, think tanks, academia, and industry representatives, symbolising the broad-based nature of India-Algeria engagement beyond the military domain.





This reception highlighted the importance accorded to India’s defence diplomacy, while also resonating with Algeria’s recognition of India’s growing global role as both nations seek greater strategic convergence in the face of emerging geopolitical challenges.





The discussions between the two militaries were set against a backdrop of expanding India-Algeria relations, which have seen intensified engagements, including recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff.





These interactions underscore the concerted push by New Delhi towards nurturing deeper partnerships in North Africa, where Algeria stands out as an influential regional power. A precursor to this official visit was the Defence Seminar held in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, where Indian defence industries showcased their capabilities, opening avenues for defence industrial linkages, particularly in areas of modernisation, logistics, and equipment support. The seminar laid the foundation for prospective collaborations in technology transfers, joint ventures, and strategic defence manufacturing.





General Dwivedi’s visit is particularly noteworthy as it follows India’s Operation Sindoor, a punitive and calibrated campaign launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Operation Sindoor decisively targeted terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and within Pakistani territory, significantly strengthening India’s deterrent posture.





This operational success not only enhanced the Indian Army’s credibility but also projected India’s strategic intent to uphold a policy of “zero tolerance towards terrorism.” Carrying this message abroad, General Dwivedi is aligning India’s counter-terrorism credentials with its broader framework of defence diplomacy, thereby positioning India as a responsible security provider in global and regional contexts.





The official statement from the Indian Army highlighted that India and Algeria will explore expansive areas of mutual interest, including enhanced training exchanges, bolstering counter-terror cooperation, and promoting peace and security frameworks.





General Dwivedi, during his deliberations, is also expected to share India’s broader strategic vision on regional stability, counter-radicalisation efforts, and the fight against terrorism, while also seeking Algerian perspectives on Mediterranean and African security dynamics. The dialogue is expected to reinforce trust-building, improve interoperability, and lay the groundwork for practical cooperation in defence and security.





By marrying strategic vision with operational cooperation, the visit reflects India’s intent to widen its footprint in Africa under its broader foreign policy and defence outreach initiatives. With Algeria already operating several weapon systems and platforms similar to India’s, and with defence industries on both sides increasingly focused on innovation and modernisation, the potential for partnership spans technology collaboration, joint exercises, logistics support, and capability upgrades. This visit thus marks a milestone in India-Algeria defence relations, aligning bilateral military engagements with larger goals of regional stability, global security, and cooperative deterrence against terrorism.





General Dwivedi’s Algeria visit signals India’s growing role in global defence engagement, strengthens India’s presence in North Africa, and translates the operational success of Operation Sindoor into diplomatic leverage. It showcases India’s ability to combine hard power achievements with soft power outreach to build enduring partnerships in pursuit of peace, security, and strategic balance.





Based On ANI Report







