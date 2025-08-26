



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday extended his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conveying warm greetings on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.





In a message shared on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy acknowledged and appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s words, highlighting India’s principled stance on peace and dialogue amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.





He emphasised that, at a time when the global community is working collectively to bring an end to the ongoing war, he views India as an important partner whose contributions to diplomacy could significantly influence international efforts to secure a dignified and lasting peace.





Zelenskyy underscored that decisions encouraging diplomacy and peaceful resolution not only ensure stability in Europe but also extend their impact to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, reflecting the interconnected nature of today’s global security landscape.





The exchange of greetings between the two leaders carried symbolic as well as strategic weight. Zelenskyy also shared Prime Minister Modi’s letter in which the Indian leader acknowledged the Ukrainian President’s earlier congratulatory message on India’s Independence Day.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated his appreciation for Ukraine’s friendship and reciprocated by extending his best wishes to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on their national day.





Modi also recalled his official visit to Kyiv in August 2024, underlining that it marked a milestone in strengthening India-Ukraine relations and expanding cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.





Stressing continuity, he expressed his desire to build upon this progress and forge deeper collaborations across political, economic, and strategic spheres.





In his message, Modi once again reiterated India’s longstanding position that it stands firmly on the side of peace and remains committed to supporting sincere efforts aimed at achieving an early, durable, and peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





The Prime Minister conveyed that India hopes for a positive trajectory where international disputes are resolved in a non-violent, consensus-driven manner. He further expressed personal good wishes for Zelenskyy’s health and well-being, along with hopes for the prosperity and progress of Ukraine’s citizens.





The friendly exchange between the two leaders is not only a demonstration of diplomatic etiquette but also a reflection of the converging emphasis both sides place on dialogue, diplomacy, and practical cooperation.





For Ukraine, India’s position as a neutral but influential global player offers a valuable diplomatic channel, particularly in the Global South.





For India, fostering meaningful engagement with Ukraine aligns with its commitment to global peace, stability, and balanced foreign relations, especially at a time when evolving geopolitical shifts require positions that bridge divides between warring blocs.





The reiteration of their shared commitment to constructive engagement signals the potential for broader cooperation encompassing economic reconstruction, cultural exchange, and global security dialogue.





Thus, the congratulatory messages went beyond ceremonial greetings, underlining a joint vision rooted in peace, diplomacy, and strengthened bilateral ties.





Based On ANI Report







