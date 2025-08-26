



India and Fiji have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with a strong emphasis on deepening economic and developmental partnerships. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi, both leaders acknowledged the steady rise in bilateral trade and underlined the significant untapped potential for greater collaboration in trade and investment.





They expressed their intention to further diversify trade portfolios while ensuring greater resilience in supply chains. A key highlight of economic cooperation was the decision of the Fijian government to grant market access to Indian ghee, which Prime Minister Modi welcomed as a step toward balanced trade engagement.





Beyond trade, both leaders highlighted their shared vision for an inclusive and sustainable Indo-Pacific economic order. India reiterated its proactive role in the Pacific region through its Act East Policy, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), and participation as a Dialogue Partner in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). This engagement, set against the outcomes of the 3rd FIPIC Summit held in May 2023, showcased India’s long-term commitment to supporting development initiatives in Fiji and other Pacific Island nations by aligning them with the local priorities of partner countries.





Healthcare emerged as a central area of cooperation, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of a 100-bedded Super Specialty Hospital in Suva, the largest project undertaken by India under its Grant-in-Aid Program in the Pacific.





Both sides also welcomed Fiji’s recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia earlier in May 2025, which is expected to enhance pharmaceutical collaborations, ensuring better access to affordable, high-quality healthcare services and products. In this context, India pledged support for the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Fiji to promote access to low-cost generic medicines.





The health collaboration witnessed further consolidation with the 3rd Joint Working Group on Health, held in August 2025, where discussions focused on implementing India’s flagship telemedicine initiative, e-Sanjeevani, to bridge healthcare gaps through digital connectivity. To strengthen people-centric healthcare initiatives, Prime Minister Modi announced the organization of the second Jaipur Foot Camp in Fiji and provision of tertiary medical services for up to 10 Fijians at top Indian hospitals under the ‘Heal in India’ scheme, complementing Fiji’s Overseas Medical Referral programme.





Both leaders reiterated development partnership as a cornerstone of India-Fiji relations by launching important community projects. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the Tubalevu Village Ground Water Supply Project marked the first Quick Impact Project (QIP) in Fiji, announced at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga in 2024. This initiative aims to provide clean and safe drinking water for rural communities, symbolizing India’s grassroots-level support for Fiji’s socio-economic development.





Altogether, the set of agreements and announcements underscored the comprehensive nature of India-Fiji cooperation, spanning trade, healthcare, infrastructure, and community-focused projects. The discussions reinforced both nations’ shared commitment to fostering a robust, inclusive Indo-Pacific region and building long-term partnerships based on mutual growth, sustainability, and people-centred progress.





Based On ANI Report







