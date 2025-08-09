



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated training for specialised "cyber commandos" to effectively combat the rising tide of AI-driven cybercrimes.





As cybercriminals increasingly leverage artificial intelligence for sophisticated attacks, these commandos will be equipped to identify, intercept, and neutralise such threats.





The training, conducted at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a DRDO deemed university, involves law enforcement personnel including officers from the Maharashtra Police.





The course syllabus has been updated to address contemporary challenges posed by AI in criminal activities. Manisha Nene, head of DIAT's computer science department, highlighted that the programme covers investigation techniques for AI tools used in cybercrimes.





The first batch of 30 cyber commandos successfully completed the course in May, with personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police notably applying their skills during Operation Sindoor and providing crucial feedback to DIAT.





This intensive six-month training spans various aspects of new-age cyber threats such as AI-generated deep-fakes, automated phishing campaigns, identity spoofing, algorithmic attacks on critical infrastructure, and manipulation of real-time data streams.





A recent Global Initiative for Restructuring Environment and Management (GIREM) report revealed that AI tools are implicated in approximately 82.6% of all phishing emails, enhancing the sophistication and effectiveness of these attacks through realistic email generation, dashboard simulations, typo-squatting domains, and interactive phishing pages.





DIAT brings together eight professors, DRDO scientists, and field experts to offer diverse perspectives and simulate real-time scenarios, providing trainees practical exposure.





Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber Cell, emphasised the importance of these highly trained commandos in tackling complex AI-powered cybercrimes, which often go beyond the scope of routine police station investigations.





Despite the critical need, there is a challenge with many Maharashtra police personnel unable to clear the course entrance due to insufficient theoretical knowledge, despite having practical investigation skills.





Efforts are underway to bridge this gap and enable more officers to qualify for this essential training, thereby strengthening the cybercrime response capabilities of the police forces.





This comprehensive initiative represents a significant step toward safeguarding critical infrastructure and citizens from the growing sophistication of AI-driven cyber offences through a skilled and knowledgeable police force.





Based On TOI Report







