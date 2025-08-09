



The government think tank Niti Aayog withdrew its controversial working paper that advocated for importing genetically modified (GM) soybean and corn from the US, signalling India's firm stance against allowing GM food imports due to biosafety concerns.





Despite arguments within the paper that such imports could help meet India's biofuel targets and not harm domestic production, the paper was removed amid strong backlash from farmer groups and policy sensitivities.





India currently allows commercial cultivation only of GM cotton, a non-food crop, and maintains strict regulations against GM food imports. The withdrawal aligns with the government's position and opposition from groups like the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, reflecting India's cautious approach towards transgenic food in trade negotiations with the US.





The working paper titled "Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade Under the New US Trade Regime" was published in May 2025 and suggested a "dual-track" trade approach: selectively lowering tariffs on some non-sensitive US farm imports such as almonds, pistachios, and walnuts while protecting sensitive sectors like dairy and poultry.





It also proposed allowing imports of US GM soybean seeds for oil extraction at port-based processing, with residues exported, aiming to balance trade and support ethanol production without affecting local food markets.





However, this suggestion was flagged as potentially illegal under current Indian regulations requiring non-GM certification for imports. The paper’s withdrawal came after inter-ministerial consultations and widespread criticism, highlighting the political and agricultural sensitivities around GM food imports.





India-US agricultural trade has remained surplus for India, with exports to the US growing significantly from $1.18 billion in 2004 to $5.75 billion in 2024, while imports rose faster from $291 million to $2.22 billion in the same period.





The US trade demands for GM crops and increased market access for farm products are a major sticking point in bilateral trade talks, which seek to finalise agreements before tariff deadlines.





India's government continues to prioritise domestic agricultural self-sufficiency and biosafety in trade negotiations, reflecting caution in adopting GM food imports despite ongoing pressures.





Niti Aayog's paper proposed selective concessions on US agricultural imports including GM soybean and corn, but the government's subsequent withdrawal of the paper reaffirmed India's opposition to GM food imports on biosafety and policy grounds, consistent with the broader political and farmer opposition landscape in India.





Based On TOI Report







