



The Indian Army has placed a follow-on order for 50 indigenous Light Strike Vehicles (LSVs) from Pune-based Force Motors, reinforcing its confidence in the fully indigenous platform. This acquisition is part of a broader initiative to modernize the Army's vehicle fleet and enhance the operational capabilities of its elite Special Forces.





The LSVs were developed entirely in India by Force Motors' research and development team to meet the demanding requirements of the Indian Armed Forces under the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy, which promotes self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Built on the rugged chassis of the civilian Force Gurkha 4×4, the LSVs offer high-speed performance, stability, and exceptional manoeuvrability across diverse and extreme terrains such as the scorching deserts of Rajasthan and the freezing Himalayan regions.





The vehicles feature a 4×4 configuration with differential locks on all wheels, run-flat tires, and are equipped to quickly deploy troops with easy ingress and egress. They can also be airlifted into hostile territory and are provisioned to mount rocket launchers and machine guns, making them suitable for fast strike missions.





The vehicles use engines and transmissions from Force Motors' proven range but have been specially upgraded for the military's stringent operational demands. These LSVs have undergone rigorous testing over two years in challenging climates ranging from -30°C in the Himalayas to 50°C in desert conditions.





This follow-on order follows a significant contract earlier in 2025 for nearly 3,000 vehicles based on the Force Gurkha platform, reflecting the Indian Army's trust in Force Motors' capabilities to deliver indigenous specialist military vehicles.





The company also provides engines for Indian artillery systems and is involved in modernizing other defence platforms, marking a strategic step in India's drive for defence self-sufficiency under the "Make in India" initiative.





The deal underscores the Army’s focus on enhancing rapid mobility, deployment flexibility, and combat effectiveness of its Special Forces through indigenously designed and developed vehicles specifically adapted to India’s varied extra-temporal battle environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







