



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) does not undertake projects under a “pilot project” category but rather focuses exclusively on “Mission Mode” projects, which are focused and time-bound efforts aimed at delivering state-of-the-art weapons systems and platforms to the Indian Armed Forces.





This was clarified by the Government of India in a written response by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, to Lok Sabha, where it was stated that DRDO’s focus is on mission-mode projects rather than pilot projects.





Mission Mode projects are structured endeavours with specific goals, timelines, and deliverables focused on defence technology development. These projects sometimes face delays due to the inherent technical challenges in research and development phases, such as testing and iteration processes. DRDO is actively working on strengthening processes and involving more frequent reviews and partnerships to minimise delays in such projects.





In addition to its core defence projects, DRDO contributes significantly to civilian technological advancement through the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, which provides grants to private industries, especially MSMEs and start-ups, for developing cutting-edge defence technologies up to the prototype stage.





As of August 2025, 81 projects worth approximately ₹344 crore have been sanctioned under this scheme, with 30 technologies successfully developed so far. Furthermore, DRDO has signed 637 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) for dual-use spin-off technologies benefiting broader society.





The government also highlighted DRDO’s role in the national innovation ecosystem through its support to industries and the emphasis on dual-use technologies. These efforts indicate a robust approach to linking military research with civilian industry and innovation.





Moreover, the government also updated that the National Cadets Corps (NCC) is operational in 21,819 educational institutions nationwide, with the National Education Policy endorsing NCC's inclusion in secondary and higher secondary schools, along with educational material emphasizing the armed forces' role in national security.





Based On A PTI Report







