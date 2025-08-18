An illustration of a Helicopter mounted cannon, in this case a M230 cannon on Apache Gunships





The Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a key laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, is undertaking significant efforts to develop indigenous heavy calibre weapons.





This initiative includes the design and development of advanced weapon systems such as the 12.7mm Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) and 20mm helicopter-mounted cannons.





The objective behind this development drive is to enhance the self-reliance of India’s armed forces by developing indigenous critical heavy calibre weapons, which are pivotal for various combat roles including infantry support, air defence, and aerial firepower on helicopters.





The 12.7mm HMG is a powerful weapon known for its versatility in ground combat, capable of engaging light armoured vehicles, fortified positions, and low-flying aircraft. On the other hand, the 20mm helicopter-mounted cannon is designed to significantly boost the firepower of rotary-wing platforms, providing them with enhanced capability for close air support, anti-infantry operations, and even anti-material roles.





Simultaneously, ARDE is set to develop a 20mm cannon suitable for helicopter mountings. This initiative addresses a critical capability gap in India’s rotary-wing platforms, currently equipped with imported or legacy systems with limited modernization potential. Helicopter-mounted cannons are used for close air support, suppression of enemy air defences, anti-personnel attacks, and light vehicle destruction.





The indigenous 20mm cannon program aims to deliver a high-velocity, low-weight weapon that can be seamlessly integrated with platforms such as the HAL Dhruv, Rudra, and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). Integration will focus on recoil absorption technologies, compatibility with stabilized fire control and aiming systems, and ammunition adaptability to meet varied operational requirements ranging from anti-infantry to anti-light armour roles.





The indigenous development of such weapon systems by ARDE (DRDO) reflects a strategic approach towards reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and strengthening the Make-in-India initiative in defence technology. These weapons will potentially feature modern design principles focusing on improved reliability, ease of maintenance, and integration with existing Indian military platforms.





Furthermore, the development process will involve rigorous testing and evaluation phases to ensure that these weapons meet the stringent operational requirements of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, particularly in diverse and challenging environments such as high-altitude regions. This indigenous approach is also expected to contribute to cost efficiency and customisation as per the specific needs of Indian forces.





ARDE’s pursuit of developing the 12.7mm HMG and 20mm helicopter-mounted cannons demonstrates India’s commitment to advancing its heavy weapons manufacturing capabilities, enhancing operational self-sufficiency, and empowering its defence forces with state-of-the-art indigenous armaments.





This development is a critical step towards modernisation and technological advancement in India's defence arsenal.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







