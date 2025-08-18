In turn, Indian missiles had downed a PAF F-16, which even US strategically refuses to comment





The May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, triggered by India’s missile strikes on Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saw intense military engagements including air battles between the two nations.





Pakistan has repeatedly claimed to have shot down six Indian fighter jets during the four-day conflict, including advanced Rafale jets, though it has not formally presented concrete publicly accessible evidence yet.





Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s claims recently, stating that Islamabad chose not to announce details until solid proof was gathered and boasting full knowledge of Indian strategies during the conflict. He insisted that Pakistan suffered no damage to critical assets during India’s missile attack on its airbases.





India, on the other hand, officially acknowledged losses but did not confirm the number of jets downed when its Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan dismissed Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect." India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh acknowledged shooting down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft.





The Indian military emphasized that it had suffered initial air losses but adapted tactics quickly, turning the tide before the ceasefire was declared on May 10, 2025.





Former US President Donald Trump, in a July 2025 statement, mentioned that around five jets were shot down during the hostilities but did not clarify which side's aircraft these jets belonged to. Pakistan downplayed India’s claims of downing Pakistani jets, asserting minimal damage to its assets despite extensive air strikes.





The conflict involved high-tech weaponry, including India’s use of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets armed with BrahMos missiles and deployment of S-400 air defence systems, which India credited for downing most of the Pakistani aircraft.





The hostilities included missile strikes, drone battles, and aerial dogfights marking one of the most severe escalations in decades between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The ceasefire was established after four days of fighting following diplomatic efforts, including significant engagement from the US administration, though both India and Pakistan maintain contrasting narratives regarding losses and damage from the conflict.





Pakistan claims the successful defence of its airbases and air superiority by shooting down Indian jets, while India confirms downing multiple Pakistani aircraft and frames losses on its side as part of initial tactical adjustments that ultimately led to regaining the upper hand.





Pakistan maintains the claim of downing six Indian jets without disclosing concrete evidence publicly, India has acknowledged some aircraft losses but denies Pakistan’s exaggerated claims and highlights its success in downing Pakistani jets.





The full and transparent verification of these claims remains pending, making the actual scale of aircraft losses a matter of contested narratives between the two nations and their supporters.





Based On PTI Report







