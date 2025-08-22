



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the site acceptance test of India's first-ever photonic radar system in August 2025.





This marks a major milestone as it is the first photonic radar developed by DRDO, leveraging cutting-edge light-based technology for radar signal generation, processing, and detection.





Key points about DRDO's Photonic Radar:





It uses photonics (light waves) instead of traditional radio frequency (RF) electronics, offering higher resolution, faster detection, and improved immunity to electronic jamming.





The radar can detect very small and low-observable targets, such as stealth aircraft, drones, and hypersonic missiles with remarkable precision.





The system achieves ultra-high resolution, with imaging precision down to around 1.3 cm, capable of capturing detailed information like drone blade rotation.





Its immunity to jamming comes from the use of optical frequencies difficult to disrupt by electronic countermeasures.





The technology is a paradigm shift, promising better multi-target tracking and broader bandwidth compared to conventional radars.





The radar is compact enough for deployment on various platforms, including mobile units and integration with aircraft like Su-30MKI, Rafale, and indigenous TEJAS fighters.





Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are central to this radar's fast, energy-efficient, and high-fidelity signal processing.





DRDO is preparing for extensive trials to validate its operational capability under diverse conditions like high-altitude, coastal areas, and electronic warfare scenarios.





This development is part of India's push for self-reliance in defence technologies and places India among the few nations (including the US, China, and Israel) exploring photonic radar systems for defence.





The successful site acceptance test confirms the radar technology is ready for further trials and evaluation before full deployment, representing a significant technological leap in India's air defence capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







