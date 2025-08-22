



India has taken a significant step forward in the global nuclear energy landscape with the announcement of its ambitious ₹20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission, under which three innovative Small Modular Reactor (SMR) projects are being developed.





The initiative is spearheaded by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), which has outlined a vision of deploying SMRs as a flexible and future-ready solution to meet India’s clean energy demands, decarbonisation targets, and industrial resilience requirements.





The effort aligns with India’s broader climate goals of achieving net‑zero emissions by 2070 and ensuring reliable access to low‑carbon electricity while maintaining energy security in a growing economy.





At the heart of this program are three distinct reactor designs, each tailored for specific applications and operational contexts. The first design, the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), is a 200 MWe unit developed specifically for repurposing retiring coal‑based thermal power plants and integrating into captive power configurations for energy-intensive industries.





By leveraging brownfield sites vacated by phased‑out coal stations, the deployment of the BSMR‑200 not only helps in avoiding the environmental burden of coal but also ensures efficient utilisation of existing grid infrastructure and supporting facilities, thereby speeding up project execution and reducing costs. This approach strengthens India’s ability to transition from fossil fuels to nuclear power while avoiding stranded asset risks.





The second reactor model under development is the SMR-55, which is a smaller, 55 MWe reactor designed particularly for remote, isolated, and off‑grid regions. Certain parts of India, especially in the Northeast, hilly terrains, and island territories, face difficulty in reliable access to electricity due to challenges in grid connectivity and dependence on diesel generators.





The SMR‑55 is positioned as an ideal solution for these regions, offering a clean, steady, and independent power source that enhances social development, healthcare, and economic activity while drastically reducing carbon emissions. Furthermore, such reactors can support critical defence outposts and strategic installations in geographies where conventional large-scale plants cannot be set up effectively.





The third and most advanced design reflects India’s alignment with the global clean hydrogen economy push. The DAE is developing a 5 MW-th High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGR) exclusively focused on hydrogen production for the decarbonisation of transport systems and energy‑intensive process industries such as steel, cement, and fertilisers.





Unlike traditional nuclear reactors that primarily generate electricity, this reactor exploits high-temperature process heat from nuclear fission to split water molecules more efficiently, offering a sustainable pathway for green hydrogen production.





This is a crucial development since hydrogen is projected to become a central pillar of clean industrial energy in the coming decades, with India positioning itself as a future exporter of green hydrogen under its National Hydrogen Mission.





Deployment strategies for these reactors have also been clearly articulated by the DAE. The lead units of each reactor type will be constructed at controlled DAE sites, enabling close monitoring, regulatory compliance, and fine‑tuning of operational performance during early phases.





Once proven, subsequent reactors will be rolled out strategically at end‑user industry sites for captive energy supply and at thermal power station sites undergoing retirement, ensuring effective utilisation of legacy infrastructure. This phased rollout mechanism demonstrates a prudent balance between technological innovation, regulatory oversight, and industrial applicability, while significantly lowering the capital and operational risks associated with new nuclear technologies.





Collectively, this Nuclear Energy Mission represents a paradigm shift in India’s nuclear strategy. Historically dominated by large-scale pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and fast breeder reactors, India’s foray into modular and flexible nuclear technologies signals recognition of evolving energy needs—particularly decentralisation, industrial decarbonisation, and integration with emerging clean energy vectors like hydrogen.





The SMR initiative not only strengthens India’s domestic research and development ecosystem in nuclear technology but also positions the country as a potential exporter of SMR technology to other nations in Asia, Africa, and the developing world, where modular nuclear solutions can offer sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to fossil fuels.





By coupling clean nuclear power with retiring coal facilities, remote energy access, and hydrogen production, India is effectively addressing three core challenges simultaneously: transitioning away from high-emission thermal generation, extending reliable power to underserved regions, and decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors.





With global stakeholders increasingly evaluating SMR technologies as the next frontier of nuclear energy, India’s strategic decision to invest in this domain early ensures a competitive advantage in both domestic adoption and international collaboration.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







