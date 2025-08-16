



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a series of productive and significant discussions on August 16, 2025, with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the latter's maiden visit to New Delhi.





The visit marked an important milestone as it coincided with the 10th anniversary of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership, underscoring a decade of growing collaboration and deepening ties between the two nations.





In his remarks, EAM Jaishankar warmly welcomed Cho Hyun, describing the occasion as a "very special privilege" to host an old friend in a new role. He congratulated Cho Hyun on his recent appointment and noted the symbolic timing of the visit, which fell literally a day after both India’s and South Korea’s National Days, signaling the high priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship. Jaishankar also extended greetings on Korea's National Liberation Day, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic engagement.





The discussions spanned a broad spectrum of areas pivotal to future cooperation, including trade, manufacturing, and maritime affairs, alongside efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges. Both ministers emphasized emerging and high-technology sectors, identifying promising opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, clean energy, and defence manufacturing. This focus reflects a shared commitment to strengthen innovation-driven collaboration and address global economic and security challenges together.





Jaishankar expressed appreciation for South Korea’s clear condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, acknowledging Seoul’s solidarity and support at a time of tragedy. The external affairs minister also noted South Korea’s active engagement with Indian parliamentary delegations, illustrating the multi-dimensional nature of the bilateral relationship beyond executive diplomacy.





Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reciprocated the warm welcome by conveying South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's commitment to further strengthening ties with India. Cho shared his personal greetings and highlighted the continuity of strong bilateral relations since the recent summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee in Kananaskis, Canada, describing it as a summit with “very strong bonding.” He also expressed condolences for those affected by sudden flooding in Kashmir, demonstrating empathy and the humanitarian dimensions of India-South Korea relations.





Both leaders exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global developments, reiterating shared strategic perspectives and the importance of collaboration on regional security and stability. This comprehensive dialogue signals the expanding scope of the Special Strategic Partnership as it enters its second decade, aiming to leverage new technologies and deepen economic, defence, and maritime cooperation.





The talks between EAM Jaishankar and FM Cho Hyun were characterised as highly productive, reinforcing mutual commitment to advance bilateral cooperation and explore new frontiers in technology-driven sectors, trade, and defence. The meeting not only celebrated a decade of partnership but also charted an ambitious course for the future trajectory of India-South Korea relations across multiple domains.





Based On ANI Report







