



South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has unequivocally condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, expressing unwavering solidarity with the Indian government and its people amid the ongoing fight against terrorism.





In an interview with ANI on August 16, 2025, Cho Hyun underscored South Korea's stern stance against terrorism, insisting,





“We are very stern and firm on this issue. We are strongly against any terrorist attack. We stand by the Indian government and the people of India.” His remarks came following the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities.





India responded to this atrocity with a strategic military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), and effectively repelling subsequent aggression, including pounding Pakistani airbases.





The condemnation from South Korea was met with gratitude by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who highlighted the significance of international support in the wake of such tragic events.





Jaishankar acknowledged the strong bilateral ties and expressed appreciation for South Korea’s prompt response: “I want to express our gratitude for the RoK's condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on 22nd of April… when our Parliamentary delegation went to Seoul, I think they got very good meetings, you yourself made an effort to meet them.”





This affirmation of support enhances the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, especially at a time when geopolitical tensions remain heightened in South Asia.





Beyond the immediate aftermath of the terror attack, Cho Hyun addressed other pertinent global issues. In response to queries about the trade tariffs imposed by the United States, the Foreign Minister noted the rapidly shifting landscape of international trade.





He described the US-imposed tariffs as an expected challenge, but asserted that South Korea had resolved these issues through diplomatic negotiations, resulting in a mutually beneficial deal. On July 31, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive trade agreement with South Korea, which included a 15% tariff on South Korean exports to the US.





The deal entails South Korea investing $350billion into US-selected investments and purchasing $100billion worth of LNG and other energy products, with details to be finalised during an upcoming bilateral meeting at the White House with the new South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung.





As part of the agreement, South Korea will also pursue further investments for its own purposes and open its market to American products, including autos and agricultural commodities. The US, meanwhile, will not face reciprocal tariffs in South Korea.





In contrast, the United States has imposed stringent tariffs on Indian goods, with a cumulative 50% levy following successive impositions in July.





President Trump cited India’s continued imports of Russian oil as the rationale behind these elevated tariffs, despite ongoing hopes for a US-India interim trade deal that could have averted such measures. These trade developments further complicate India’s economic diplomacy as it navigates multifaceted challenges on both strategic and commercial fronts.





Addressing diplomatic tensions elsewhere, Cho Hyun commented on the recent Alaska Summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, cautioning that it was premature to assess the outcome but emphasising the importance of avoiding conflict: “It is very important to avoid war and peace at any cost is better than war.” Such sentiments further reinforce South Korea’s focus on stability and diplomatic engagement amidst shifting global alliances.





Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with India, Cho Hyun recalled his tenure as Ambassador to the country from 2015 to 2017.





He expressed admiration for the substantial changes witnessed in India under Prime Minister Modi’s decade-long leadership, remarking on the expanded and deepened bilateral ties. Cho Hyun shared his personal connection to India, recounting his arrival in Delhi ten years ago and his deep appreciation for India’s rich culture and transformative progress.





During his diplomatic service, Cho Hyun collaborated closely with S. Jaishankar, who served as India’s Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018, facilitating discussions that addressed both geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. His return to Delhi now, as Foreign Minister, symbolises continuity and growth in the Korea-India partnership.





Jaishankar welcomed Cho Hyun warmly, lauding him as an “old friend” and highlighting the special significance of his visit, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea.





The timing of Cho Hyun’s visit, immediately after the National Liberation Day of Korea and India’s Independence Day, further underscores the importance both nations attach to their relationship.





Jaishankar also recalled a productive meeting between Prime Minister Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Canada, describing the interaction as characterised by strong mutual understanding and camaraderie.





Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s visit and statements reflect South Korea’s robust condemnation of terrorism, its commitment to bilateral engagement with India, and its strategic positioning within the complex dynamics of global trade and diplomacy.





The episode exemplifies the deepening trust and expanding cooperation between India and South Korea across key areas of security, economic policy, and international relations, against the backdrop of significant regional and global challenges.





Based On ANI Report








