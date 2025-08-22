

India’s indigenous efforts at strengthening its air power and autonomy in advanced military technology have resulted in the development of the Ghatak UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle), a next-generation stealth drone project led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Named “Ghatak,” meaning “deadly” in Sanskrit, this autonomous stealth UCAV embodies New Delhi’s Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) strategy in defence, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign imports while simultaneously establishing India as a credible player in cutting-edge warfare technologies.





Designed primarily for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Ghatak program seeks to create a stealth combat drone capable of operating in contested and high-threat environments, conducting reconnaissance, strike missions, and air-defence suppression without endangering human pilots.





Historical Evolution of The Program





The origins of the Ghatak trace back to 2007, when DRDO initially proposed the Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft (AURA) program.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), well known for developing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, was tasked with steering the design process. Over time, the project evolved into a more operationally ambitious platform, gaining official sanction and dedicated funding in 2016, which marked the true beginning of its large-scale development.





Ghatak’s complexity necessitated an incremental development process, beginning with Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed (SWiFT) demonstrators—scaled prototypes designed to validate flight controls, stealth features, and aerodynamics.





A key milestone was reached in 2022, when SWiFT successfully completed its first flight test, confirming proof-of-concept for the larger system.





Originally, fabrication of the first full-scale prototype was planned for 2024 in Bengaluru, but funding hiccups and bureaucratic hurdles shifted the first flight timeline to 2025–26, with operational induction unlikely before 2030.





Specifications And Technical Design





The Ghatak UCAV aims to be a formidable platform, reportedly weighing around 13 tons at maximum take-off weight, making it significantly larger than most global UCAVs. It employs a flying-wing stealth design, reducing radar cross-section and enhancing survivability in contested airspace.





Powered initially by the Russian NPO Saturn 36MT turbofan, Ghatak is expected to eventually transition to an indigenously developed Kaveri-derived engine by 2035, optimised for lower infrared signatures and enhanced fuel efficiency.





The drone is designed for high-subsonic speeds and can carry a payload capacity of up to 1.5 tons, housed in internal weapons bays to maintain stealth. Weapons are expected to include precision-guided munitions, air-to-ground missiles, and potentially specialised payloads for electronic warfare.





The control system emphasises full autonomy, with capabilities for waypoint navigation, autonomous take-off and landing, and algorithmic decision-making during combat, while still maintaining ground control override for mission assurance.





Importantly, the Ghatak shares development synergies with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s ongoing fifth-generation stealth fighter program, allowing both projects to leverage common research into low-observable materials, radar-absorbing coatings, and stealthy airframe geometries.





Mission Roles And Strategic Utility





The Ghatak UCAV has been conceived with a diverse mission portfolio. With regional tensions involving China and Pakistan, the system is expected to serve as a flexible tool for deep-strike precision missions, long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD).





Its stealth and autonomy allow it to penetrate heavily defended airspaces, giving the IAF an invaluable asymmetric advantage.





Beyond independent strike capability, the Ghatak is also being positioned as a loyal wingman to manned aircraft. This concept envisions the UCAV flying alongside platforms like the Su-30MKI or the upcoming AMCA, conducting forward reconnaissance, identifying and engaging threats, and protecting manned assets by taking on higher-risk missions.





Its large 13-ton frame allows for long endurance sorties, heavy payloads including advanced sensors, and adaptable mission packages suited to reconnaissance, offensive, and defensive roles.





Future variants may include specialised air-superiority versions for Combat Air Patrols (CAPs), supporting air defence missions, thereby expanding the platform into a family of UCAVs rather than a single solution. Reports suggest that the IAF may acquire at least 150 units, highlighting its strategic importance to India’s defence modernisation.





Program Challenges And Criticisms





Despite promising advances, the Ghatak program faces several challenges. A key obstacle remains bureaucratic slowdowns, particularly delays in securing Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approvals and large-scale funding releases, which have pushed expected induction significantly backward into the 2030s.





Additionally, concerns have been raised over the shifting of project responsibilities between agencies—from ADA, which has a strong track record in aerospace design, to the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), which critics argue lacks equivalent expertise for such a sophisticated project.





The engine development issue also persists as a major bottleneck. The indigenous Kaveri engine program has historically struggled to meet required performance benchmarks, raising doubts about whether a suitable domestic engine can be fielded in time.





Overcoming these technical, bureaucratic, and institutional hurdles will be critical for the project to move from prototype to mass production. The delay further risks operational gaps for India’s armed forces, particularly as adversaries like China aggressively expand their autonomous and stealth drone arsenals.

While its development is hindered by bureaucratic inertia, technological hurdles—especially in indigenous engine design—and organisational uncertainties, its long-term strategic potential is significant. By synergising with the AMCA fighter program and pushing advances in AI, stealth, and autonomous systems, India is building a knowledge base that could define its aerospace capabilities for decades.





If successfully completed, Ghatak will not only furnish the IAF with a premier UCAV but also serve as a symbol of India’s technological sovereignty. Its anticipated role in high-intensity operations—ranging from acting as a loyal wingman to executing independent strike missions—demonstrates India’s intent to transition into a more self-reliant, future-ready, and technologically advanced military power.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







