



India’s urgency to achieve jet engine autonomy has been sharply amplified against the backdrop of escalating U.S. tariffs, which threaten critical supply chains for its indigenous fighter aircraft programs. The Cabinet Committee on Security’s recent approval for the acquisition of 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A fighters aims to bolster the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) diminishing squadron strength.





The IAF currently fields 31 squadrons, down from the authorised 42, with projections indicating a further decline to 29 following the retirement of the aging MiG-21 fleet. However, beyond concerns regarding Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s (HAL) ability to meet delivery timelines, a more pressing issue is India’s dependence on General Electric (GE)-supplied jet engines, a dependency now endangered by Washington’s tariffication and possible strategic leveraging.





This decline in squadron numbers juxtaposes India's position against Pakistan's 25 squadrons and China's formidable fleet of approximately 66 squadrons, thus emphasising the urgent need to bolster air-power through indigenous production. The TEJAS MK-1A jets represent a major leap forward with enhanced indigenous content and advanced features like AESA radar, BVR missile capability, and air-to-air refuelling.





The U.S. administration’s decision to levy a 25% tariff on Indian exports—ostensibly linked to India’s continued import of Russian crude oil—has sent ripples through India’s defence establishment. Although characterised as “secondary pressure” on Russia by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the tariff is broadly perceived in India as an economic coercive tool, signalling a willingness by Washington to influence New Delhi’s strategic and economic choices.





Former Group Captain Praveer Purohit emphasises that while tariffs are not outright sanctions, they constitute a signal of intent that could evolve into harsher measures such as export licensing delays or supply suspensions, which would severely disrupt India’s air-power modernisation plans.





This supplier dependency is exacerbated by the geopolitical tensions triggered by the United States' imposition of escalating tariffs on Indian exports as part of a broader pressure tactic related to India's continued import of Russian crude oil. Initially a 25% tariff, the U.S. administration doubled it to 50% by late August 2025, signalling economic coercion with potential ripple effects on defence supply chains, including technology transfer and engine exports. Experts warn that the tariffs, while not traditional sanctions, are a strategic signal that could translate into export licensing complications or freezes that would critically undermine India’s defence procurement and production timelines.





The core vulnerability lies in India’s reliance on U.S.-origin GE engines, particularly the F404 engines powering the TEJAS MK-1A fighters. The order for nearly 100 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft demands more than 180 of these engines, while future programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and TEJAS MK-2 will require the more powerful F414 engines.





There is an ongoing $6 billion co-production negotiation underway with GE; however, any licensing delays or halted supplies could derail these ambitious projects entirely. Air Marshal Anil Khosla, a former Vice Chief of Air Staff, points out that India has previously suffered from sanction-induced disruptions—specifically after the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests, when sanctions forced major redesigns and timelines slipped. A recurrence today would be even more detrimental, given the critical stage of India’s TEJAS program.





In response to this vulnerability, Russia has offered to deepen collaboration. On August 20, Roman Babushkin, Chargé d’Affaires at the Russian Embassy in Delhi, reiterated Moscow’s willingness to jointly develop critical technologies, including engines, radars, and mission systems. Rosoboronexport has proposed engine technology transfer for the AMCA project.





However, experts remain cautious about Russian options due to technological and performance trade-offs: while Russian engines are known for their ruggedness and power, they tend to be heavier, less fuel-efficient, and emit more emission compared to their Western counterparts. These characteristics present operational drawbacks that India cannot overlook in its future air combat capabilities.





India’s long-standing ambition for propulsion sovereignty has been challenged by the setbacks of the indigenous Kaveri engine program. Despite decades of development, Kaveri failed to meet the required thrust, durability, and altitude performance, limiting its role mainly to a “dry” variant for unmanned platforms.

The inability to develop a cutting-edge indigenous fighter engine has left India dependent on foreign suppliers, exposing the country to external geopolitical pressures and supply chain vulnerabilities. Defence experts advocate for a dual-track strategy that combines urgent diversification of engine suppliers and long-term development of sovereign aerospace propulsion capabilities.

Notably, France’s Safran has offered joint development of a high-thrust engine possibly derived from the Rafale’s M88, and exploratory talks have taken place with Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, and Japanese firms. Advocacy for an “Aerospace Commission” to prioritise this national imperative is gaining traction among defence planners.



Exploratory talks have also involved Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines of Germany, and Japanese firms. Group Captain Purohit underscores the imperative for urgency in these partnerships, stressing the need for enforceable technology transfer clauses. He suggests the establishment of a dedicated “Aerospace Commission” to prioritise and expedite national aerospace autonomy efforts.



