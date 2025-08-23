

India and France have formalised a landmark collaboration for the co-development and manufacturing of an advanced 120-kilonewton (kN) jet engine to power India’s next-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a major leap in India’s indigenous defence capabilities and its strategic partnership with France.

Announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in August 2025, the project involves the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and French aerospace giant Safran, both renowned for their engineering prowess and longstanding cooperation in the aviation sector.

This government-to-government (G2G) deal—with an estimated cost of around $7 billion—will ensure complete transfer of technology (ToT) to India, including intellectual property rights, and will see manufacturing undertaken within the country in partnership with India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). This level of technology transfer is unprecedented, aiming to equip India to not only design and produce fighter engines for AMCA but also pave the way for powerplants in future indigenous aircraft and export opportunities.



The 120 kN engine, one of the most powerful in its class, will be destined for the second batch of AMCA aircraft, while the initial squadron will be equipped with American-made GE-F414 engines. The detailed plan features full indigenisation of both the engine's critical technologies and its supply chain, with Safran leveraging its local footprint and operational experience in developing and co-producing helicopter engines in India alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

AMCA, a twin-engine stealth fighter with both manned and unmanned variants planned, is a cornerstone of India’s push for self-reliance (“Atmanirbhar Bharat”) in defence. The project’s significance extends beyond mere engine production—it represents a substantial reduction in India’s dependency on imported subsystems, eliminates exposure to export or sanction regimes, and provides strategic autonomy to tailor the AMCA and future combat platforms to specific requirements for speed, stealth, and operational versatility.

The collaboration also reflects deepening trust with France, a country seen as a steadfast defence partner, particularly after earlier support over sensitive deals and its non-alignment during geopolitical crises. Both nations have already paved the way for such cooperation through joint production of Rafale fighter jet engines and advanced helicopter engines. The AMCA engine project is poised to take about a decade to reach full-scale production, with DRDO and ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) aiming for a prototype rollout by 2027, test flights around 2028, and full induction into the Indian Air Force by 2036.



Historic Partnership With France's Safran





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the official announcement at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in New Delhi, stating: "We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran". This marks a pivotal moment in India's aerospace journey, transitioning from import dependence to indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The partnership involves the co-development of a powerful 120-kilonewton thrust engine specifically designed for India's fifth-generation stealth fighter. This collaboration represents one of India's largest defence deals, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹61,000 crore ($7.2 billion), making it potentially the most expensive defence acquisition in Indian history.





The AMCA: India's Stealth Fighter Program





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) represents India's most ambitious aviation project, designed as a 25-tonne twin-engine stealth fighter capable of both air superiority and deep strike missions. Key specifications include:





Maximum Speed: Nearly 2,600 kilometres per hour (Mach 2.15) Combat Range: 1,620 kilometres Payload Capacity: 6,500 kg armament carrying capability Fuel Capacity: 6.5-ton internal fuel tank Stealth Features: Advanced radar-absorbing materials and internal weapons bays





The aircraft is being designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, with prototype rollout planned for 2027-2028 and first flight testing expected by 2028-2029. Full induction into the Indian Air Force is anticipated around 2034-2036.





Strategic Advantages of The Safran Partnership





India's selection of Safran over competing offers from General Electric (US) and Rolls-Royce (UK) reflects several strategic considerations. The French partnership offers significant advantages:





Complete Technology Transfer





Safran has committed to full technology transfer and complete intellectual property rights (IPR) transfer to India, including critical technologies such as single-crystal blades, thermal barrier coatings, and advanced combustors. This ensures India gains genuine indigenous manufacturing and design capabilities rather than mere assembly operations.





Proven Track Record





Safran already maintains extensive operations in India, manufacturing components for the Rafale fighter jet's M88 engines and operating two facilities in Hyderabad. The company is establishing Safran Aircraft Engine Services India for maintenance and overhaul of Rafale engines, creating approximately 150 jobs by 2026.





Enhanced M88 Technology





The new engine will leverage Safran's proven M88 engine technology, currently powering France's Rafale fighters. Safran proposes to enhance the M88's core technology from its current 50 kN dry and 75 kN with afterburner to achieve 75-80 kN dry and 110-120 kN with afterburner for the AMCA application.





Development Timeline And Phases





The AMCA program will proceed in two distinct phases:





AMCA MK-1 Variant: The initial variant will be powered by General Electric F-414 engines producing 98kN thrust, similar to those used in the TEJAS MK-2 fighter. This allows for immediate prototype development while the indigenous engine is being co-developed.





AMCA MK-2 Variant: The advanced variant will feature the new 120kN Safran co-developed engine, providing superior performance including super-cruise capability - the ability to maintain supersonic flight without afterburners.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), DRDO's premier engine development laboratory, will collaborate with Safran throughout the project. GTRE brings decades of experience, having previously worked on the Kaveri engine program and various gas turbine technologies since 1959.





Strategic And Geopolitical Implications





This partnership comes at a critical time as regional tensions escalate. China operates over 300 J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters and is developing sixth-generation capabilities. Pakistan is reportedly acquiring up to 40 J-35 stealth fighters from China by 2026, creating an urgent need for India to maintain air superiority.





The France-India collaboration deepens an already robust strategic partnership. France has been India's reliable defence partner, notably by not imposing sanctions after India's 1998 nuclear tests. Recent agreements include the procurement of 26 additional Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy and various industrial partnerships.





The AMCA program, with an initial development cost of ₹15,000 crore, will significantly boost India's aerospace industrial ecosystem. The project involves extensive private sector participation through a public-private partnership model, with multiple Indian companies competing for manufacturing contracts.





This collaboration represents more than just an aircraft engine deal - it's a foundation for India's technological sovereignty in aerospace. The partnership includes establishing a centre of excellence in gas turbine technology in India with complete design and metallurgical capabilities.





Beyond the AMCA, this engine technology could power future Indian fighter aircraft, including potential twin-engine deck-based fighters for aircraft carriers and other advanced platforms. The collaboration strengthens India's position in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" initiative.





The successful execution of this program will place India among an elite group of nations capable of designing and manufacturing fifth-generation fighter aircraft, joining the United States, China, and Russia in this exclusive club. For India's defence establishment, this partnership represents the culmination of decades of effort toward achieving true self-reliance in critical military technologies.





