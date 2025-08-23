



Garuda Aerospace inaugurated its Defence Drone Facility in Thalambur, Chennai on August 22, 2025, attended by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.





This event marked a significant step towards strengthening India’s defence and disaster response capabilities, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance.





Five advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were unveiled, each designed for specific military and rescue missions. These include the Avalanche Victim Drone for high-altitude rescue operations, the Swarm Drone for coordinated strikes and surveillance, the Jawan Drone for frontline soldier support and tactical use, the Canister Dropping Drone for rapid payload delivery in battlefields, and Droni 2.0, an upgraded multi-purpose drone platform for defence and civilian applications.





In addition to the drone launch, Garuda Aerospace introduced several initiatives such as a Defence Drone Lab developed in partnership with the 13 JAK Rifles from Ladakh and Gwalior to foster mission-specific innovation within the armed forces.





The company also rolled out a Free Remote Pilot Certification program to train Indian defence personnel, with the first batch of soldiers certified during the inauguration.





Furthering operational support, Garuda launched Garuda Akash Raksha Vans (GAR Vans), mobile units for drone deployment, maintenance, and repair, aimed at providing rapid support in remote locations. Social responsibility was emphasised through free drone training for widows of fallen soldiers.





Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash stated the company’s mission to make India self-reliant in defence drone technology, aiming by 2027 to set global standards in innovation and reliability.





Complementing this, the foundation stone was laid for a 76-acre Defence Park in Cheyyur, Tamil Nadu, along the East Coast Road. This facility is planned to be India’s most advanced indigenous hub for AI-powered, precision weaponized drones, encompassing research, manufacturing, and testing capabilities to bolster India’s defence ecosystem.





Union Minister Sanjay Seth highlighted that this facility represents a comprehensive ecosystem integrating design, R&D, incubation, certification, and production, facilitated by collaboration between academia, industry, and defence sectors. He emphasised the role of young engineers and entrepreneurs in advancing India's defence and civilian drone applications, reinforcing India’s position as a future global drone hub.





The launch of these five specialised drones and the associated ecosystem initiatives represent a major milestone in boosting India’s battlefield and rescue capabilities through indigenous innovation and technological self-reliance.





Based On ET News Report







