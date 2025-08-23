



In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking decisive steps to further strengthen its precision strike capabilities by bolstering its arsenal of Israeli Rampage air-to-ground missiles.





The Rampage, also known within the IAF as the High Speed Low Drag-Mark 2 missile, has already demonstrated its lethal effectiveness in combat.





Having been deployed with remarkable accuracy against Pakistani targets—including airbases and terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Punjab province—these missiles have proven their operational value in high-pressure scenarios.





This success has propelled the IAF to accelerate procurement under fast-track procedures, with defence sources confirming that large orders are likely to be placed in the near future.





The Rampage missile is a long-range precision strike weapon developed in Israel, specifically designed to neutralise high-value enemy assets with minimal collateral damage. Integrating seamlessly with multiple platforms such as the Su-30MKI, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fighter fleets, the missile provides the IAF with greater flexibility in mission planning and execution.





During Operation Sindoor, the Rampage was fired extensively from Su-30MKIs against Pakistani positions deep within their hinterland, delivering a strong message of India’s enhanced strike capabilities.





Following its stellar performance, the IAF is now seeking to acquire the missile in significantly higher quantities, ensuring robust preparedness against future threats emanating from both Pakistan and China.





The introduction of the Rampage into the IAF’s arsenal dates back to 2020–21, at the peak of heightened border tensions following the Galwan clashes with China. This initial acquisition was part of India’s broader strategy to rapidly modernise its airstrike capabilities while diversifying its weapons inventory beyond Russian and indigenous systems.





The Su-30MKI, as India’s frontline multi-role fighter, has particularly benefited from the missile’s integration. With the ability to carry and fire multiple precision long-range weapons, the Su-30MKI’s strike potential has been significantly amplified, as it can now deploy both the Israeli Rampage and the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the latter boasting a strike range of over 400 km. This combination greatly expands India’s options for deep-strike missions across varied terrains and conflict theatres.





Looking ahead, the IAF is not only acquiring these missiles in larger numbers but also exploring the possibility of production under the ‘Make in India’ program. Indigenous manufacturing of the Rampage would bring several advantages: reduction in costs, faster replenishment cycles, technology transfer benefits, and greater operational autonomy in times of extended conflict.





If localised production is approved, it could pave the way for the Rampage to become a mainstay in the IAF’s strike inventory alongside other advanced munitions like BrahMos and Astra. Furthermore, defence planners are examining the feasibility of arming additional fleets beyond the Su-30MKI, Jaguar, and MiG-29, likely extending to future fighters such as the Rafale and even indigenous platforms under development.





In parallel with the Rampage, the IAF has also tested the ROCKS (Crystal Maze-2) missile, another Israeli precision-guided weapon system, within the Andaman and Nicobar command last year.





This demonstrates a clear pattern of India deepening its defence collaboration with Israel in the high-tech missile domain. Such acquisitions indicate a shift toward advanced stand-off weapons that allow Indian pilots to strike hardened or heavily defended enemy positions without crossing hostile airspace, minimising risk while maximising strike effectiveness.





In conclusion, the accelerated induction of Rampage missiles reflects New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining air dominance and credible deterrence against adversaries.





Post-Operation Sindoor, the missile’s demonstrated precision and penetration capabilities have validated its utility in real combat conditions, prompting the IAF to pursue large-scale procurement. Combined with ongoing efforts to indigenise production and diversify the strike fleet’s weapon load-out, this move strengthens India’s preparedness for both conventional warfare and counter-terror operations, ensuring a flexible, powerful, and future-ready air warfare doctrine.





Based On ANI Report







