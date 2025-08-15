INS Sandhayak (J-18) is equipped with variety of next-generation surveying systems





The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) recently delivered the survey vessel "Ikshak" to the Indian Navy in Kolkata on August 14, 2025. "Ikshak," meaning "guide," is the third vessel in a series of four large Survey Vessels (Large) (SVLs) being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy.





These vessels belong to the Sandhayak-class, which are the largest survey platforms built in India and operated by the Navy.





The Sandhayak-class SVLs are equipped with advanced hydrographic survey equipment and are capable of conducting full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbour approaches, navigation channels, and routes.





Their roles include surveying maritime limits and collecting crucial oceanographic and geographic data that serve both defence applications and commercial maritime needs, thus enhancing India's maritime capabilities.





This latest addition follows the delivery of the first ship, INS Sandhayak, handed over on December 4, 2023, and the second ship, INS Nirdeshak, delivered on October 8, 2024. The vessels carry sophisticated equipment such as multi-beam echo sounders, data acquisition and processing systems, GPS, side-scan sonar, and can also deploy unmanned underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles for detailed survey operations.





With a length of 110 meters, a beam of 16 meters, and a displacement around 3,300 tons, each ship accommodates approximately 231 crew members.





The vessels can carry a helicopter and are designed to participate in low-intensity combat, provide search and rescue, marine research, and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, they can function as hospital ships during wartime or disasters.





Though primarily non-combatant, the ships are fitted with a 30mm naval gun for self-defence and are propelled by twin diesel engines combined with fixed-pitch propellers and bow and stern thrusters for precise manoeuvring during surveys.





The delivery of "Ikshak" further strengthens the Indian Navy's hydrographic and maritime domain awareness capabilities, ensuring operational readiness and safety in Indian waters and contributing importantly to coastal security and maritime research.





This class of vessels exemplifies a significant milestone in India's indigenisation efforts in naval shipbuilding and maritime defence technology.





GRSE, with an impressive history of delivering 113 warships to Indian maritime forces, continues to be at the forefront of indigenous naval construction and innovation.





Based On A PTI Report







