



India has sharply condemned Pakistan's recent war-mongering rhetoric, characterising it as a deliberate ploy by Pakistan's leadership to obscure their internal failures.





During a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed escalating hostile comments from Pakistani officials, including threats of war and nuclear retaliation.





Jaiswal underscored that such reckless and hateful rhetoric is a recurring tactic often used by Pakistan to divert attention from its own problems.





He warned Pakistan that "any misadventure will have painful consequences," referring to the recent military stand-off between the two countries in May 2025 after India retaliated firmly against cross-border terrorist strikes sponsored by Pakistan.





Jaiswal also explicitly rejected Pakistan’s claims and the legitimacy of the Court of Arbitration’s recent ruling related to the Indus Waters Treaty, saying India never accepted the court's jurisdiction or legal competence in this matter.





The background includes Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vehemently stating that India would not be allowed "even one drop" of Pakistani water amid New Delhi’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty since May as a response to Pakistan's continued cross-border terrorism sponsorship, epitomised by the brutal Pahalgam attack.





Adding to the escalation, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, during a visit to the United States, issued stark nuclear threats suggesting Pakistan would "take down half the world" if faced with an existential threat in a future conflict with India.





This nuclear sabre-rattling was condemned by India as highly irresponsible and dangerous, raising doubts about the safety and control of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal due to its military’s close connections with terrorist groups.





Furthermore, Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto issued warnings of war and urged unity against Indian actions following the Indus Waters Treaty suspension.





However, India’s position remains firm: the treaty remains in abeyance as a sovereign decision prompted by Pakistan’s ongoing cross-border terrorism, and India rejects Pakistan’s selective use of legal and diplomatic arguments.





India views the aggressive rhetoric from Pakistan's political and military leadership as a strategic deflection from their failures domestically and within their foreign policy.





India has affirmed readiness to respond decisively to any misadventure and continues to uphold its sovereign rights concerning the Indus Waters Treaty despite Pakistan’s provocations.





The MEA stresses the need for Pakistan to temper its rhetoric to avoid further escalations with painful consequences, as demonstrated in recent confrontations.





Agencies







