

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a detailed phone conversation reaffirming their commitment to deepen India-Russia relations amid escalating tensions with the United States over India's trade with Russia.

PM Modi expressed unwavering support for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and invited Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year, likely in November or early December. The leaders reviewed the progress in their bilateral agenda and emphasised strengthening their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





Putin briefed Modi on Russia-Ukraine war developments and his talks with Trump’s envoy. Modi's invitation to Putin and India's continued engagement with Russia come despite the US imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods, particularly related to energy imports from Russia, which contrast with China's ongoing purchases from Russia.





India thus maintains a consistent position to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict peacefully while reinforcing its long-standing strategic and economic ties with Russia. This sustained partnership also aims to navigate US pressure, including a 50% tariff hike announced by President Trump targeting India’s imports linked to Russia.





The upcoming India-Russia summit and Modi's participation in the SCO summit alongside Putin and Xi Jinping are significant diplomatic events occurring amid this complex geopolitical landscape.





Key details:





This interaction highlights India's balancing act between maintaining historic ties with Russia and managing strained relations with the US over trade and geopolitical issues.





Based On TOI Report



