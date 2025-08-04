



The Supreme Court of India on August 4, 2025, strongly rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022.





Gandhi had asserted that Chinese troops were "thrashing" Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh and claimed that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory, specifically referring to the India-China face-off in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector and the Galwan clash.





The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih, questioned the basis of these claims, asking Gandhi, "How did you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian land has been taken over by the Chinese? If you are a true Indian... you won't say all of this."





The court also demanded credible material or evidence for his allegations, emphasising the sensitivity of the matter and the lack of any verified information presented by Gandhi.





Appearing on Gandhi's behalf, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that such statements are within the rights of a political leader and questioned how Gandhi could fulfil his role as Leader of the Opposition without making such claims. The bench responded by advising Gandhi to voice his concerns in Parliament rather than on public or social media platforms, highlighting the importance of parliamentary discourse in addressing such grave issues.





This rebuke came in the context of a criminal defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a former director of the Border Roads Organisation, who alleged that Gandhi’s remarks defamed the Indian Army and harmed its reputation.





The case relates to comments Gandhi made publicly about the Indian Army’s situation during the December 2022 clashes with Chinese forces. The Allahabad High Court had previously rejected Gandhi’s plea to quash a summons issued by a special court in Lucknow designed for elected representatives, ruling that freedom of speech does not protect defamatory statements against the Army.





While the Supreme Court issued a sharp reprimand, it also granted interim relief by staying further proceedings against Gandhi in the trial court and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant. The Court fixed the matter for further consideration after a three-week period. The Court asked Gandhi to demonstrate proof of his claims and suggested that he should exercise greater responsibility in his public statements, particularly given his position as Leader of the Opposition.





The political context surrounding this case is tense, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Rahul Gandhi of making irresponsible remarks that amount to defamation and alleged that Gandhi’s statements suggested a willingness to concede Indian territory.





The BJP opposition has labelled Gandhi "perpetually confused," accusing him of undermining national security and comparing his stance to earlier governmental failures.





The Supreme Court’s response reflects a stern warning about making unsubstantiated allegations on sensitive national security issues, emphasising the obligation of public figures, especially opposition leaders, to raise concerns through appropriate parliamentary channels rather than public platforms or social media.





At the same time, the Court has temporarily halted legal action against Gandhi, pending a more thorough judicial review of the charges and procedural aspects of the criminal defamation case.





Based On A PTI Report







