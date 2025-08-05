



India and New Zealand continue to demonstrate the strength and depth of their bilateral relationship, with recent high-level meetings further reinforcing their commitment to robust defence and strategic cooperation.





On August 4, 2025, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, held talks in New Delhi with Kathleen Pearce, the Head of the International Branch of New Zealand’s Ministry of Defence, and Patrick John Rata, the New Zealand High Commissioner.





The discussions, which took place at the Indian Ministry of Defence, underscored the two nations' resolution to deepen cooperation across key strategic domains, reflecting a shared vision for maintaining regional and global security and stability.





Notably, both countries expressed satisfaction with the strong foundation already established in bilateral defence ties. They agreed to further develop these relations by identifying new areas of collaboration in fields such as defence technology, military training, exchange programmes, and maritime security.





The alignment in strategic outlook was further evidenced by a separate meeting on the same day between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kathleen Pearce, alongside the New Zealand High Commissioner.





Here, both delegations welcomed the formal launch of a bilateral strategic dialogue, designed to facilitate regular and structured exchanges on defence policy, security challenges, and emerging opportunities for practical cooperation.





These developments in defence and security relations are complemented by advancing economic and trade discussions between the two nations. The recently concluded second round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations in New Delhi, held on July 25, 2025, made significant progress across multiple sectors.





Both sides engaged in detailed talks aimed at enhancing trade in goods and services, investment flows, rules of origin, customs procedures, and trade facilitation. In addition, the negotiations tackled technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary issues, and broader avenues for economic cooperation.





The discussions were characterised by a mutual determination to achieve early convergence on several outstanding matters, with both governments reaffirming their commitment to securing a comprehensive, balanced, and forward-looking agreement.





The historical backdrop to India-New Zealand ties provides a solid platform for these advances. Both countries share membership in the Commonwealth, adhere to similar common law traditions, and are united by their pursuit of economic development, prosperity, and democratic governance for diverse societies.





These shared values and aspirations have nurtured a longstanding friendship and enabled enduring cooperation on the international stage.





The latest meetings and the successful progress in FTA deliberations signal a renewed momentum in India-New Zealand relations. Both partners are actively leveraging the synergies in their strategic and economic interests to build a more resilient and dynamic partnership.





As defence, trade, and diplomatic engagements deepen, the bilateral relationship is poised to deliver concrete benefits for the people of both countries while contributing to peace, security, and sustainable growth in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.





Based On ANI Report





