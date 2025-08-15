



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, amid rising trade tensions with the United States.





His speech conveyed a strong message of resilience and self-reliance in response to the US escalating tariffs on Indian goods, which recently doubled to 50 percent.





This escalation was in retaliation to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, a move that New Delhi condemned as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," potentially damaging key export sectors such as textiles, marine, and leather.





PM Modi emphasised that India is "unstoppable" and called on the nation to demonstrate its strength in global markets by focusing on producing high-quality products at competitive costs. He introduced the mantra "Daam Kam, Dum Zyada" (less price, higher quality) as a guiding principle for Indian enterprises and urged Indians not to be distracted by external economic selfishness but to prioritise their own growth and ambitions.





Modi exhorted traders and shopkeepers to promote "Swadeshi" (Made in India) products as part of the country’s flagship campaign to boost domestic manufacturing.





Amid these economic challenges, Modi reassured farmers by stating his government would not tolerate any anti-farmer policies and promised staunch support, highlighting farmers’ vital contributions in making India a top producer of various commodities.





He further encouraged citizens to focus on strengthening India without wasting energy on belittling other countries or falling prey to economic pressure tactics.





The Prime Minister framed this moment as a historic opportunity for India to transform itself by shedding unnecessary bureaucratic compliances and forging its unique path in the world economy. He called for a collective resolve to build a 'Samarth Bharat' (strong India), aligning with the vision of the nation’s freedom fighters who dreamed of a truly free and self-reliant India.





His remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump intensified tariff measures against India, targeting imports due to geopolitical tensions over Russian oil purchases.





Modi’s speech served not only as an economic strategy statement but also as a morale booster urging Indians to dream big, innovate, and lead in the global marketplace, stressing that India will not back down under external trade pressures but instead aims to script history with resilience and vigour.





Agencies











