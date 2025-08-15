



The recent joint naval exercises conducted by the Indian and Philippine navies in the strategic waters of the West Philippine Sea, part of the broader South China Sea, mark a significant development in their growing maritime and security cooperation.





This two-day naval operation was carried out within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines and involved Indian warships including the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi, the tanker INS Shakti, and the corvette INS Kiltan, alongside two Philippine frigates, BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Jose Rizal.





These exercises coincided with the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India, underscoring the broader diplomatic and defence ties being strengthened between the two countries.





The drills were not merely routine but a clear demonstration of solidarity and mutual commitment to uphold international maritime laws, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), amid the contested and resource-rich waters of the South China Sea which are subject to overlapping claims, particularly by China.





Philippine officials, including former foreign minister and current UK ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr., have praised the Indian Navy for its boldness and operational freedom in these waters, noting that the Indian Navy "sails wherever it wants," a pointed contrast to other Western navies. This appreciation highlights the growing strategic importance of India’s naval presence in this region, seen as a counterbalance to China's expansive maritime claims and frequent coercive tactics which include harassment of Philippine vessels.





The joint drills have been viewed as a robust sign of deepening security cooperation between India and the Philippines, reflecting their shared resolve in safeguarding contested maritime rights and maintaining regional stability. Philippine military officials reported no adverse incidents during the exercises although they anticipated and were monitored by other regional actors, implicitly China.





This naval collaboration also represents a strategic aspect of India’s evolving Indo-Pacific policy, or "Act East" and "MAHASAGAR" strategies, aimed at playing a stronger role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





For the Philippines, India’s naval involvement adds heft to their efforts to protect their maritime interests amid China’s assertiveness, sending a clear message of partnership and deterrence in these vital international waters.





The joint India-Philippines naval drills in the West Philippine Sea symbolize not only tactical maritime coordination but also a significant geopolitical statement of united democratic nations advancing their security ties to resist coercion and safeguard sovereignty in contested waters increasingly dominated by China's assertive posture. This marks a bold new chapter in regional security cooperation with wider implications for balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.





Based On Zee News Report







