

India is advancing an ambitious agenda to dramatically expand its nuclear power sector by 2047, setting a goal to reach 100GW capacity. Central to this vision is the deployment of both new large-scale reactors and innovative small modular reactors (SMRs) aimed at decarbonising a nation experiencing continuously rising energy demand but committed to its net-zero emissions goal by 2070.





As of August 2025, India operates 21 commercial nuclear plants with a further six reactors under construction, combining for a net installed capacity of approximately 7.5GW alongside around 4.7GW being built-out. Recent announcements from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd underline a plan to increase total nuclear reactors by 18 to 2031–32, which will more than triple the national nuclear power capacity to over 22GW.





A focal point for technology and innovation in India's strategy is the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), which has initiated development of three distinct SMR models for demonstration:





A 200MW Bharat SMR (BSMR), a 55MW SMR, and a compact 5MWt high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, primarily geared for hydrogen production.





These designs have garnered in-principle approvals for demonstration reactor construction, with lead units slated for installation at Department of Atomic Energy sites in partnership with the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. The SMRs are intended for deployment in off-grid remote regions, as well as potentially repurposing retired fossil-fuel plants and supporting hydrogen production to decarbonise the transport sector.





Critically, India is embracing a new era of private and foreign participation in its nuclear sector. The government outlined its intent to collaborate with private enterprises in both SMR development and broader R&D, and is actively considering raising foreign ownership limits in nuclear facilities to 49%. These efforts, reinforced by major initiatives announced in July 2024, signal a strategic pivot to leverage outside expertise and capital to accelerate indigenous nuclear technology.





The plan’s success is seen as pivotal to integrating nuclear into India’s industrial and transport sectors, thereby supporting the nation’s carbon reduction commitments while sustaining robust economic growth. By aligning large state-led initiatives with private and global resources, India aims to assert itself as a leader in next-generation nuclear power—particularly SMRs with versatile energy and hydrogen applications across urban and remote areas.





Based On Nucnet Report







