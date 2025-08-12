



The 7th round of the India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control was held on August 12, 2025, in New Delhi. This high-level dialogue focused on discussing the latest developments and challenges in various critical areas including nuclear, chemical, and biological disarmament and non-proliferation.





Both sides also deliberated on outer space security, the role of conventional weapons, including the impact of artificial intelligence in the military domain, and the functioning of multilateral export control regimes.





The dialogue served as an important platform to enhance mutual understanding and appreciation of the national perspectives and global developments concerning non-proliferation and disarmament. This collaborative engagement contributes significantly to strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Leading the Indian delegation was Ms. Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Australian side was headed by Ms. Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.





This 7th round follows the 6th round held virtually on March 30, 2021, where both countries had exchanged views on similar topics, emphasising conventional weapons, outer space security, and strategic export control.





In related defence cooperation activities, the Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. During his visit, he met with senior leaders of the Indian Armed Forces. He is scheduled to travel to Agra to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised airborne formation of the Indian Army.





The Brigade is recognised for its rapid deployment capabilities and is a self-contained, highly mobile force under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), with components including airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a field hospital, signal, and engineer units.





Overall, the dialogue and related visits underline the deepening strategic and defence cooperation between India and Australia, highlighting their shared commitment to maintaining global and regional security through joint disarmament and non-proliferation efforts as well as defence collaboration.