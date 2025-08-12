



The Indian Navy has successfully completed its first-ever Rescue Seat Certification for the South African Navy's submarine SAS Manthatisi, marking a historic milestone and further strengthening bilateral maritime ties between India and South Africa.





This achievement is notable as it is the first such certification performed by India for a friendly foreign navy submarine, highlighting the Indian Navy's expanding capabilities in submarine rescue and safety operations.





The certification enables the Indian Navy to implement the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement, signed on September 3, 2024, by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and South African Navy Chief Vice Admiral Monde Lobese.





Under this agreement, India is authorized to deploy its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) to assist South African submarines in emergencies. The certification on the SAS Manthatisi confirms that the Indian DSRVs can properly dock with the submarine's rescue seat, facilitating effective rescue operations if needed.





An Indian Navy team travelled to Simon's Town in South Africa to conduct this exercise, engaging with South African naval leadership, including Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane, and technical teams from ARMSCOR Dockyard and the Institute of Maritime Technology. The cooperation between the navies through this agreement and certification underscores their shared commitment to maritime safety and mutual naval support.





This development represents a growing partnership and technical collaboration, reinforcing the longstanding maritime relationship between India and South Africa. It also enhances the operational safety of South Africa's submarines, which operate German-made HDW submarines, by integrating advanced Indian submarine rescue technology.





The certification and cooperation fall within a broader context of maritime collaboration, including recent joint operational sea training and other naval exercises conducted between India and South Africa, aimed at boosting underwater operational readiness and mutual aid in the Indian Ocean region.





The successful rescue seat certification not only establishes India's role as a regional leader in submarine rescue operations but also significantly boosts the safety and rescue preparedness of the South African Navy's submarine fleet through this strategic partnership.





Based On ANI Report







