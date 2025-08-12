



Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, issued a sharp rebuttal to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations accusing Israel of committing genocide in Palestine. Priyanka Gandhi had publicly stated that the Israeli state is committing genocide, claiming over 60,000 people have been murdered, including 18,430 children, and accused Israel of starving many, including children, and threatening to starve millions.





She criticised the Indian government for its silence amid what she described as Israel unleashing devastation on the Palestinian people.





In response, Ambassador Azar called Priyanka Gandhi's allegations "shameful" and described them as deceitful. He asserted that Israel had killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists, attributing the high civilian casualties to Hamas's tactics of hiding behind civilians, shooting at people trying to evacuate or receive aid, and launching rockets.





He emphasised that Israel facilitated the entry of 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza but accused Hamas of sequestering these supplies, which contributed to hunger in the region. Azar also pointed out that Gaza's population has grown by 450% in the last 50 years, countering the genocide claim. He advised the public and international community to not believe Hamas's numbers.





This public exchange occurred amid escalating violence and international criticism of the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza. Separately, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing Israel of silencing truth through violence and hatred. The UN human rights office also condemned the targeting of the journalists' tent by an airstrike, describing it as a grave breach of international humanitarian law.





The Congress party condemned the Israeli Ambassador's remarks as insensitive responses to the pain and anguish expressed by Priyanka Gandhi on the ongoing situation in Gaza. They also criticised the Indian government's silence on Israel's actions over the past 18-20 months.





This exchange highlights the intense debate surrounding the conflict, civilian casualties, humanitarian aid, and media coverage in the ongoing Gaza crisis, reflecting starkly contrasting narratives and deep political tensions.





Based On ANI Report







