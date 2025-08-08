



A major India Russia defence deal may soon have a surprising buyer — Armenia. Reports suggest Yerevan is interested in the Sukhoi Su-30, the same multi-role fighter jet that forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force. India’s experience in operating, upgrading, and maintaining the Su-30 makes it a natural partner to support such a purchase, reported Republic World.





Armenia’s interest in acquiring the Su-30 comes amid heightened regional tensions with Azerbaijan, which recently procured JF-17 fighter jets from Pakistan.





Armenia sees the Indian Su-30MKI — a heavily customised variant of the Russian Su-30 manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) — as a cost-effective and capable multi-role combat platform to bolster its air force capabilities.





The Su-30MKI, which forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s fighter fleet, is a twin-engine, supermanoeuvrable multi-role fighter featuring thrust-vectoring technology that enables advanced aerial manoeuvres.





It is highly versatile, capable of air-to-air combat, ground strikes, and long-range missions. The Indian variant integrates indigenous avionics, electronic warfare suites, and weapon systems such as the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which significantly enhance its combat prowess and operational flexibility.





India’s experience in operating, upgrading, and maintaining the Su-30MKI presents a natural synergy for Armenia. India can provide Armenia with a comprehensive support ecosystem including pilot training, maintenance, spare parts supply, and upgrades, thus ensuring rapid deployment and sustained readiness of the aircraft.





Armenia currently operates a small fleet of Russian-built Su-30SM fighters and is looking towards HAL’s expertise for avionics, electronic warfare, and weapons upgrades that would integrate Indian-made systems, improving interoperability and operational effectiveness.





This potential deal fits into a broader strategic framework where India deepens defence relations with Armenia, which has already procured Indian rocket systems, artillery guns, and other military hardware worth several hundred million dollars.





The acquisition of Su-30MKIs from India would likely include advanced BrahMos and Astra missiles, providing Armenia a formidable edge against Azerbaijani air power.





The deal might also replace a stalled Russian contract for additional Su-30SMs that Russia could not fulfil, reflecting the shifting dynamics of regional defence supply amidst geopolitical complexities involving Russia’s relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.





For Russia, this development allows placing one of its most successful fighter jets with a new operator, supported by a trusted partner in India, expanding the global footprint of the Su-30 platform.





For India, exporting the Su-30MKI would represent a landmark moment as it would be the country’s first export of a frontline fighter jet, boosting India’s defence industry and geopolitical influence in the strategically important Caucasus region.





This initiative is also part of India's growing effort to leverage its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities in tandem with Russian technology to project power and influence through arms exports.





The India-Armenia Su-30 deal symbolises a significant move in defence diplomacy, combining cost-effective combat technology, operational support expertise, and a strategic partnership that balances regional power equations in the Caucasus, while simultaneously enhancing India’s stature as a defence exporter beyond missiles like BrahMos to advanced fighter aircraft.





Based On Republic World Video Report







